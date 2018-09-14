This entire senior class dressed up as iconic pop culture icons for their school IDs

Meaghan Kirby
The tradition of North Farmington High School seniors dressing up in costume for their school IDs is back—and they're going viral for the second year in a row.

Who needs a senior prank when you’ve got the best high school tradition in the country? While for most teens, picture day is the prime opportunity to take an A-plus school ID photo, picture day at one suburban Detroit high school is a whole different story.

For years, the seniors at North Farmington High School have used picture day as a certifiable costume party, taking photos in costume for their school IDs. Because, let’s face it, who needs a standard, boring ID when you can carry around a photo of yourself dressed as Dumbledore all year?

After the North Farmington High class of 2018’s IDs went viral on Twitter last year, the class of 2019 decided to up their game—and boy did they deliver. The NFHS seniors, whose costumes range from movies and TV characters to celebrities (and everything in between), have thankfully begun sharing their school IDs on Twitter.

Tagged #NFID2019, the IDs are all must-sees.

Our newest Netflix obsession To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before got a shoutout:

Whoa, whoa, whoa, we hope someone dressed as Peter Kavinsky, too!

Unsurprisingly, The Office got some love from the class:

This senior’s inspiration was exceptionally suite:

And there were so many other beloved fictional characters walking the halls:

Real-life celebs and public figures, including Ronda Rousey, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and the late, great Bob Ross were also repped on picture day.

This senior literally decided to start senior year off on the right foot:

And, of course, iconic memes got some love, too:

We’re blown away by all this creativity, and we hope the class of 2020 is ready to bring it next year—because the class of 2019 just set the bar high.