Here is the entire set list for night 2 of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Miami

Taylor Swift performs in the orange body suit Friday night at The Eras Tour at Hard Rock Stadium.

On a beautiful night that featured the return of Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine for a duet of “Florida!!!,” Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour continued at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Here’s the setlist for night 2 of the tour, which continues Sunday at the stadium.

Lover

Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince (shortened)

Cruel Summer (extended outro)

The Man (spoken intro)

You Need to Calm Down (shortened)

Lover (spoken intro; extended outro)

Fearless

Fearless (shortened)

You Belong With Me

Love Story

Red

Red - Intro (contains elements of “State of Grace”, “Holy Ground” and “Red”)

22

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together (Kam Saunders: “literally never!”)

I Knew You Were Trouble (shortened)

All Too Well (10 Minute Version: spoken intro)

Speak Now

Speak Now - Intro (contains elements of “Castles Crumbling”)

Enchanted (shortened)

reputation

Delicate

Don’t Blame Me (shortened)

Look What You Made Me Do (extended outro)

folklore / evermore

cardigan (shortened)

betty (shortened; spoken intro)

champagne problems(spoken intro)

august

illicit affairs(shortened)

my tears ricochet

marjorie (shortened)

willow (extended)

1989

Style (shortened)

Blank Space

Shake It Off

Wildest Dreams (shortened)

Bad Blood (shortened)

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT

Female Rage: The Musical (contains elements of “MBOBHFT”, “WAOLOM”, “loml”, “So Long, London” and “BDILH”)

But Daddy I Love Him / So High School

Florida!!! (with Florence Welch) (extended outro)

Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me? (shortened)

Down Bad (shortened; with “Fortnight” outro)

Fortnight

The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived (shortened)

I Can Do It With a Broken Heart (extended intro)

Surprise Songs

“Should’ve Said No”/”I Did Something Bad” (guitar)

“loml”/”White Horse” (piano)

Midnights

Lavender Haze

Anti‐Hero

Midnight Rain

Vigilante Shit

Bejeweled

Mastermind

Karma