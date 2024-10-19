Here is the entire setlist for night 1 of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Miami
It began with the luscious “Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince” and ended, as it always does, with the sly “Karma.” In between, there were hits and surprises, and for the first time in Florida, “Florida!!!” Here’s the setlist for night 1 of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
Lover
Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince (shortened)
Cruel Summer (extended outro)
The Manm(spoken intro)
You Need to Calm Down (shortened)
Lover (spoken intro; extended outro)
Fearless
Fearless(shortened)
You Belong With Me
Love Story
Red
Red - Intro (contains elements of “State of Grace”, “Holy Ground” and “Red”)
22
We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together (Kam Saunders: “pero like, never!”)
I Knew You Were Trouble (shortened)
All Too Well (10 Minute Version: spoken intro)
Speak Now
Speak Now - Intro (contains elements of “Castles Crumbling”)
Enchanted (shortened)
reputation
Delicate
Don’t Blame Me (shortened)
Look What You Made Me Do (extended outro)
folklore / evermore
cardigan (shortened)
betty (shortened; spoken intro)
champagne problems(spoken intro)
august
illicit affairs(shortened)
my tears ricochet
marjorie(shortened)
willow (extended)
1989
Style (shortened)
Blank Space
Shake It Off
Wildest Dreams (shortened)
Bad Blood (shortened)
THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT
Female Rage: The Musical (contains elements of “MBOBHFT”, “WAOLOM”, “loml”, “So Long, London” and “BDILH”)
But Daddy I Love Him / So High School
Florida!!! (with Florence Welch) (extended outro)
Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me? (shortened)
Down Bad (shortened; with “Fortnight” outro)
Fortnight
The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived (shortened)
I Can Do It With a Broken Heart (extended intro)
Surprise Songs
Tim McGraw / Timeless (spoken intro; mashup on guitar; new outfit)
this is me trying / Daylight (mashup on piano)
Midnights
Lavender Haze
Anti‐Hero
Midnight Rain
Vigilante Shit
Bejeweled
Mastermind
Karma