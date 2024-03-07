How an entrepreneur and a billionaire relaunched a historic Paris restaurant

The exterior of the historic Café Laperouse on the Left Bank of Paris - Alamy Stock Photo

The exterior of the historic Café Laperouse on the Left Bank of Paris - Alamy Stock Photo

A scion of a French luxury goods family snapping up the legacy brand of another might seem like a recipe for a long-standing feud. Yet there are no hard feelings between Benjamin Patou, the great-great-nephew of couturier Jean Patou, and Antoine Arnault, the eldest son of LVMH founder and CEO Bernard Arnault. Ten years ago Patou tried to buy the fashion and fragrance house that bears his family name. ‘But we were faster,’ Arnault says, smiling, adding, ‘We have more in common than our family backgrounds, however.’

The friendship between the two men, born 25 days apart 46 years ago, dates back to their 20s. ‘When I was a young man in Paris, you needed to know Benjamin to have a good night in the right place,’ Arnault says of Patou’s former career as a DJ. ‘We spent a lot of time together at parties and became friends. He was always the funniest guy to be around. He has a talent for mixing the right people together and shaking them up a little, which is when the magic of a great evening happens.’

We are sitting in the dining room of Café Lapérouse on the Place de la Concorde to talk about the burgeoning restaurant empire owned by Arnault and Patou: not only Café Lapérouse in Paris but its recent London offshoot, and the original Lapérouse that inspired both, overlooking the Seine between Notre-Dame and the Louvre.

Benjamin Mouly and Antoine Arnault - Samuel Kirszenbaum

The friendship, Arnault says, was ‘never business’ until Patou asked Arnault whether he would consider opening a Café Berluti to introduce a food element to the LVMH-owned menswear brand that Arnault was CEO of until January. The timing wasn’t quite right, but Arnault told Patou to call him if he had a project involving a French brand with big potential. ‘Two years later,’ Patou says, ‘I phoned Antoine and told him I’d found that project.’

Five years ago Moma Group, the hospitality business Patou founded in 2012, bought Lapérouse, the Parisian restaurant first opened in 1766. Its London equivalent would be historic dining rooms such as Rules or Wiltons, except they lack the Gallic sex appeal of Lapérouse.

Story continues

A more casual spin-off, Café Lapérouse, opened in the Hôtel de la Marine, the mirror image of the Hôtel de Crillon and former home of the French navy, in 2021, while a London outpost debuted last October within Raffles London at The OWO, the Whitehall hotel housed in the former War Office.

Patou worked in public relations for Lapérouse in his 20s and says when he initially stepped into the restaurant it felt like a mixture of love at first sight and a homecoming; by the time he eventually came to own the restaurant in 2019 he had already made two attempts to buy it.

The interior of Café Laperouse, Paris - Samuel Kirszenbaum

Lapérouse has perhaps the most illustrious history of any restaurant in Paris, and it has entertained the crème de la crème of French society since it was founded by Monsieur Lefèvre, the wine merchant for Louis XVI. Its reputation for romance rests not only on the legend that Serge Gainsbourg first clapped eyes on Jane Birkin here: it has a series of intimate private salons that a waiter can enter only when summoned via a bell, and where a couple can slide on to a chaise longue to relax after supper.

Mirrors are scratched with the initials of women wishing to verify the authenticity of the diamonds they’ve been given by their lovers; politicians, it is rumoured, made use of a secret passageway accessed behind a hidden door within the Les Sénateurs salon and leading directly to the French Senate. For diners entering in the more conventional way, Patou has etched a new tagline, maison de plaisirs, or ‘house of pleasures’, into the glass of the front door.

The restaurant held three Michelin stars for the middle of the 20th century, but Patou was determined that the 21st-century Lapérouse should serve bourgeois comfort food not laborious haute cuisine. ‘When you are French and you live in Paris, the capital of gastronomy, it’s important that you connect with your roots through eating bourgeois cooking one day per week,’ Patou insists. ‘It’s a cuisine of simple luxury, rather than Michelin gastronomy.’

The menu at Café Lapérouse is almost identical to that of the original, with classics given the Patou shake. Escargots, for instance, are served with half a dozen slices of brioche toast stacked pommes Pont Neuf style, so that the sensation is of eating snails on soldiers.

The move to London came about after one of the sons of OWO owner Gopichand Hinduja – Patou is too discreet to say whether it was Dheeraj or Sanjay – celebrated his birthday at Café Lapérouse and suggested it would be a good fit for the Old War Office building. The courtyard setting is the most obvious similarity to Paris, but there’s a historical synergy too. Winston Churchill worked at the War Office when he was Secretary of State for War under David Lloyd George; 20 years later, as prime minister, he was served beef Wellington at Lapérouse in May 1940 when he visited Paris for a private meeting with his French counterpart, Paul Reynaud.

‘Benjamin’s smart idea was not to try and reproduce Lapérouse,’ Arnault says. ‘Café Lapérouse takes some aspects of the original and builds on those qualities without being a clone. It’s more modern, and I feel very confident in our restaurants expanding to different capital cities and attracting new customers who will spread the good word about Lapérouse and Café Lapérouse.’

Visually, Patou and Arnault make an unlikely partnership. Posing for The Telegraph’s photo­grapher, Patou is every inch the off-duty businessman in his Berluti trainers and single-breasted blue suit, a huge Rolex emerging from the cuff of a white shirt that is straining at its buttons (‘I eat too much,’ Patou says regretfully, patting his midriff).

CEO of Moma Group, Benjamin Patou and his wife Emilie - Bertrand Rindoff Petroff

Arnault, the taller of the two, looks like a fashion plate, his salt-and-pepper hair falling just so above eyes that never break contact. He smiles a lot, too, and has the posture of a model – he is, after all, married to the Russian supermodel Natalia Vodianova – one leg elegantly crossed over the other, a grey Berluti loafer poised in mid-air, tortoiseshell glasses poking out of the breast pocket of a charcoal-grey Dior suit layered over a Loro Piana rollneck the deep claret of LVMH-owned Château Cheval Blanc. He looks a million dollars but is worth far more, one day standing to inherit his father’s estimated $201 billion fortune along with his sister and three half-brothers.

How much is his stake in Lapérouse? ‘I think that’s irrelevant,’ he says, still smiling, but slate-grey eyes flashing steel. ‘But it’s a significant amount.’ What, then, is his day-to-day involvement in the restaurants? ‘Benjamin is the expert and the majority shareholder. I’m very happy with it that way. I can still go to Lapérouse and enjoy it, rather than think, “This lamp is not working,” or, “The music is too loud.” I was more involved at the beginning because the first few months are super important and I needed to be a little more present. But now I only get to experience the good parts.’

Moma operates over 30 venues, concentrated on Paris with satellites in the honeypots of Saint-Tropez, Doha, St Barts, Marrakesh and now London. Patou named his group Moma after the Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan because he wanted to create a company with creativity at its heart and a name that translated overseas. It also reflects Patou’s own interests: he is a keen collector of modern art, especially the work of the Ecole de Paris painter Jules Pascin.

Natalia Vodianova and Antoine Arnault attend "The Loubi Show" as part of Paris Fashion Week - Getty Images Europe

The company began life arranging weddings, corporate events and private parties, until Patou bought a nightclub by the Arc de Triomphe with a restaurant on its first floor, now Victoria Paris: ‘And I caught the virus of restaurants. I love to hire the chefs, plan the menu, design the uniforms.’

Nightclubs, he says, have fewer elements to get right than restaurants. ‘You don’t really care if the waiter in a club isn’t well dressed, you just want alcohol and a good DJ. Whereas a restaurant is like a garden. Every minute of every day, it needs watering. You can never neglect it.’

He says there are no problems running so many restaurants – ‘only challenges’. The latest, Lafayette’s, opened in a 17th-century mansion in the 8th arrondissement, off Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, in October, and is headed up by hotshot young chef Mory Sacko, who opened Louis Vuitton’s first restaurant, in Saint-Tropez. Late March will see Mimosa launch at The Langham hotel near Oxford Circus, a transplant of the Riviera-themed restaurant that operates on the other side of the courtyard of the Hôtel de la Marine from Café Lapérouse.

The new Mimosa will occupy the former site of Roux at the Landau, with its handsome raised bow window overlooking John Nash’s All Souls Church Langham Place. Interior design duties once again fall to Dorothée Delaye, all pink-washed walls and velvet banquettes. The menu, too, will look broadly similar to the Paris original’s sun-drenched inspiration – salade Niçoise, grilled langoustines – while a 100-seat terrace will bring Côte d’Azur chic to Oxford Circus (Moma’s Saint-Tropez beach club, Casa Amor, was designed by Dolce & Gabbana last summer).

Invitations to the opening bash are likely to be fought over: a Moma party is a big event, in every sense. The launch of Lafayette attracted designer Giambattista Valli and the singer-songwriter, actor and poker player Patrick Bruel, an investor in the group. For Moma’s 10th anniversary everyone from former president Nicolas Sarkozy to philosopher Bernard-Henri Lévy and actor Christophe Lambert turned up to celebrate at the Hôtel Salomon de Rothschild. Even Arnault confesses to being starstruck meeting Jerry Seinfeld at a recent Stella McCartney dinner at Lapérouse.

An intimate, private salon at Café Laperouse - Samuel Kirszenbaum

‘Patou has many showbusiness friends and an address book full of VIPs who visit his restaurants and attract customers,’ says Alice Bosio, the journalist and critic responsible for the food section of Le Figaro. ‘He doesn’t talk about “restaurants” but about “brands”, embracing the idea that clients are looking for a global experience that can be duplicated worldwide.’

Two years ago Patou bought out the 48.5 per cent stake in Moma owned by Groupe Barrière, to be more independent. In December it was announced that Butler Industries, the majority owner of Pierre Hermé macarons, had taken a 35 per cent stake to drive Moma’s global expansion. The group’s turnover in 2023 was €130 million.

Moma’s speciality is what the French call ‘festive restaurants’, of which the nearest translation in English is the ‘vibe dining’ exemplified by the likes of Richard Caring’s Bacchanalia and Sexy Fish. Its only serious French rival is Paris Society, founded by Laurent de Gourcuff; tellingly, Paris Society reopened the Lapérouse-like Maxim’s, the 130-year-old former haunt of Proust and Piaf, last November.

‘These restaurants are among those with the highest turnovers in Paris,’ Bosio says. ‘In 10 years or so, Patou and de Gourcuff have taken over some of the most beautiful spots in the French capital – often fighting over the same sites – and employed the same techniques: prestigious and vast locations (rooftops, historical venues or chic addresses), classy decoration by famous designers, festive ambience (loud music encouraging dancing), curated service (often by young ladies in short dresses) and high prices, for a select crowd.’

Arnault’s share, which is restricted to Lapérouse and not the Moma Group as a whole, is a personal investment rather than one driven by LVMH, but one can’t help wondering whether it’s a prelude to the luxury goods conglomerate taking a future stake. After all, half of Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has its roots in the drinks trade, while the group has increasingly been making forays into the world of hospitality with the likes of three-Michelin-starred Plénitude at the Cheval Blanc Paris hotel and the Jean Imbert-helmed Monsieur Dior within the couturier’s Avenue Montaigne HQ.

What, then, does Arnault expect from a luxury dining experience? ‘I’ve always considered food to be an essential part of life but I don’t spend my entire time in three-Michelin-starred restaurants. Atmosphere, surroundings and the people I am with are as important as the food. That said, you can have the sexiest crowd and the best location but if the food isn’t good, people won’t come.’

I ask Arnault whether he thinks the intersection of haute couture and haute cuisine encapsulated by the likes of Monsieur Dior is a specifically Parisian phenomenon. ‘I don’t think it’s a French thing,’ he says. ‘I think it’s a cultural thing. We’re shifting away from purely going to buy a luxury product to wanting more of an experience.’ What do those food and fashion experiences have in common?

‘It’s the same kind of pleasure, except one is comestible and the other is not. When I go to a luxury store to buy my wife a piece of jewellery I want to enjoy the experience and not rush. It’s the same in a high-end restaurant. You enter into a role play with the waiters and the chef, you play a game with everybody that is around you and you take your time. It’s been said often before, but time is the ultimate luxury for people who have the means.’

Which is a typically understated way of saying people like Arnault and Patou – neither of whom has the time to cook at home. Patou can manage a plate of scrambled eggs for the son and two daughters he has with his wife, Emilie, the president of Moma for Good, the group’s endowment fund. Arnault and Vodianova employ a chef to cook for them and their two sons. ‘I think I would enjoy cooking if I had time,’ Arnault says wistfully.

How, then, does he find time to be involved with Lapérouse? ‘Without wishing to sound big-headed, I’m good at managing my time. And I think in life it’s important to keep a little bit of pleasure, a little bit of the things that are there just because I like them. It’s a pleasure to work with Benjamin.’

For Arnault and Patou, it seems, their house of pleasure is well named.