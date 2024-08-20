Environment Agency considers action over spill

South West Water said sewage tankers would remain on site as a precaution [BBC]

The Environment Agency has said it is "considering what legal approach to take" against a water company after a sewage spill in Devon.

A sewer burst on private land on Thursday next to Maer Lane wastewater treatment works in Exmouth - prompting warnings against swimming at the town's beach.

The agency said it would be "keeping pressure" on South West Water (SWW) to ensure bathing water quality was not damaged.

SWW said: "We always work with all of our regulators, including the Environment Agency, and are continuing to keep them fully updated."

The agency said it "recognised" SWW's work to repair the broken sewer network.

"As regulator, we are keeping pressure on the water company to do all it can to prevent pollution from damaging bathing water quality," it said.

"We continue to monitor the site closely and encourage the public to check Swimfo for the latest status of bathing water quality before swimming.

"Given the seriousness of the incident, the Environment Agency is considering what legal approach to take for these pollutions on Exmouth beach."

SWW said it had temporarily fixed the broken sewer pipe.

"We continue to work around the clock to complete this essential work," it added.

