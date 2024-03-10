Environment Canada issues wind warnings for B.C. as gusts could hit 100 km/h

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for parts of British Columbia, including Metro Vancouver, Victoria and the Sunshine Coast, where thousands lost power and gusts could hit 100 kilometres per hour.

Forecasters say two weather fronts are moving across the southern coast, bringing high winds that are expected to continue until Sunday morning.

Southeast winds are expect to hit up to 100 km/h by Saturday night across areas of Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands, with high winds also expected for East Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

Parts of Metro Vancouver are being told to expect winds of 70 gusting to 90 kilometres an hour in the evening, especially over exposed coastal locations such as Boundary Bay.

BC Hydro's website had more than 13,000 customers in the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast without power on Saturday afternoon, but that number shrunk to just under 2,000 by the evening.

The warning says areas adjacent to the Strait of Georgia have the potential for minor coastal flooding at high tide Sunday morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2024

The Canadian Press