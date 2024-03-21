Environment groups, MCK send message to Quebec over proposed battery plant

The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake has joined a chorus of environmental groups that are sending a message to warn the Quebec government that a proposed battery plant to be located on the South Shore could well be an environmental catastrophe waiting to happen.

“When the permit was issued for Northvolt, that to me is about money,” Ross Montour, the MCK’s lead on the environment portfolio, said. “That’s my point. You have to take into account the impact of your decisions on the environment, of which we are a part.”

Montour stood alongside reps of a number of other prominent environmental groups on Monday morning in downtown Montreal, including the David Suzuki Foundation, Equiterre, Nature Quebec and Greenpeace.

Their concern? They claim the government managed to avoid environmental public consultations on the proposed electric-vehicle battery plant by tweaking Bureau d’Audience Public sur l’Environnement (BAPE) rules, thereby allowing the project to avoid the BAPE’s public hearings.

They accused the province of prioritizing profits and revenue over environmental safety, saying the many species that call the region home will be at risk.

“Your grandchildren, and your great-grandchildren won’t be able to eat that money,” Montour said. “The impact on the marine life will be potentially catastrophic.”

Montour cited local turtle populations and the copper redhorse fish as being species that might be threatened by the Northvolt plant. He added that there is ‘no justice’ in Nothvolt being permitted to get around BAPE rules.

“Have they gotten away with it? Well, we filed suit against them, but there is no justice in this. There has been no justice from the Quebec government and no justice in the fact that Canada has also failed in holding (Northvolt) to their duty to consult,” Montour said.

Nature Quebec executive director Alice-Anne Simard said the coalition isn’t asking for much – just for the government to follow its own public-consultation rules.

“We are asking the government to follow democratic processes,” Simard said. “To be transparent, and to work on restoring public trust.”

The MCK filed suit in Quebec Superior Court in January in an effort to prevent construction of the plant, slated to be located near Saint-Basile-le-Grand, citing the government’s refusal to consult with them about their concerns.

“There’s no indication (Northvolt) think they have a duty to consult with us, but when they’re filling in those wetlands, well, they have a duty to consult,” Montour said.

Montour said nothing has changed since the MCK filed their suit.

“In my view, it’s a bad project. It’s a bad project if you’re going to destroy species,” he said. “We haven’t ruled out injunctive relief at some point, but we’ll take that step by step.”

An emergency court injunction halting work on the Northvolt plant was filed in January, when a non-profit environmental organization and three private citizens went to court over the matter.

The Centre québécois du droit de l’environnement and the citizens argued in court that the construction work is ‘worrisome for biodiversity,’ and that the slated site is a habitat for numerous vulnerable or threatened species.

At that time, Northvolt was ordered to halt all pre-construction work, which consisted of downing trees and other ground preparation at the 17-hectare site.

Montour said the government has a duty not only to consult the public but also Indigenous people, who see themselves as stewards of the environment.

“There is a duty to consult First Nations. And they have failed in this case,” he said.

Marc Lalonde, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase