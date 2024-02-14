Environment minister clarifies feds will continue to fund roads

Speaking to reporters in Ottawa on Wednesday, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said he “should have been more specific” regarding his controversial comments that the federal government will no longer be funding new road infrastructure. “Of course we’re funding roads,” Guilbeault said. “We have programs to fund roads, but we have said — and maybe I should have been more specific in the past — is that we don’t have funds for large projects like the Troisième lien that the CAQ has been trying to do for for many years," he said.