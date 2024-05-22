EPA Issues National Drinking Water Warning
On May 20, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a countrywide alert urging water utilities to take immediate action to safeguard drinking water from cyberattacks.
On May 20, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a countrywide alert urging water utilities to take immediate action to safeguard drinking water from cyberattacks.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — It’s so hot in Mexico that howler monkeys are falling dead from the trees.
A 70-year-old Alaska man who was attempting to take photos of two newborn moose calves was attacked and killed by their mother, authorities said Monday. The man killed Sunday was identified as Dale Chorman of Homer, said Austin McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Alaska Department of Public Safety. “As they were walking through the brush looking for the moose, that’s when the cow moose attacked Dale,” McDaniel said.
What should you do if you find a snake hiding out around your property? Here’s what an expert suggests.
ALERT BAY, B.C. — Members of a killer whale pod related to an orphan orca calf that escaped a remote British Columbia tidal lagoon last month have been spotted off the northeast coast of Vancouver Island. Marine scientist Jared Towers says in a social media post he was surprised to see members of the calf's great grandmother's pod swimming in ocean waters near Alert Bay. Towers, an expert in identifying whales by their distinct individual markings, says he saw the T109 pod swim out of Pearse Pas
The highest CO2 levels in 50,000 years is still 10 times less than our current anthropogenic climate nightmare.
A television meteorologist in Florida slammed Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for signing a bill that will remove the requirement for the state to consider climate change when creating energy policy and roll back nearly all references to climate change in state law. “Don’t say Climate Change! As Florida is on fire, underwater and unaffordable, our…
DENVER (AP) — Residents in a small city in northeastern Colorado were cleaning up Tuesday after hail the size of baseballs and golf balls pounded the community, with heavy construction equipment and snow shovels used to clear ice that piled up knee-deep the night before.
It may be the end of May, but Mother Nature is putting a 'freeze' to the start of summer for many Canadians this week
One North Carolina alligator wasn't too happy to be removed from the road, putting up a small fight with deputies as they moved it off the road.
The bear was found dead in Foresthill in Placer County after someone reported hitting it with a vehicle. The next day, it was found with missing paws.
A stark divide across the country this long weekend put the West on snowy ground
China is the runaway leader in supplying the world with the hardware to gather solar power. Shandong Province is taking an early lead in the country’s solar energy development. But the country’s grid is getting more than it can use in some places. Experts say China must quickly adapt to oversupply to remain leading in the global solar race. (AP Video: Olivia Zhang, Tian Macleod Ji, Ng Han Guan)
Wednesday will see a boosted severe weather threat in Ontario and Quebec, and it includes a tornado chance for parts of both provinces, so make sure you stay alert and weather-aware
Video footage captured by a commuter Dan Kanes showed the bear standing in the middle of State Route 14 near Santa Clarita as traffic came to a halt.
Storm threat will start in the GTA early afternoon and shift east through the afternoon and evening
Heavy, sustained rainfall is expected for British Columbia's Lower Mainland through Tuesday night, prompting a warning from Environment Canada. The forecaster says a frontal system has already brought heavy rain to some parts of Metro Vancouver, and up to 50 millimetres could fall before Wednesday morning. Heavy precipitation can cause flash flooding, Environment Canada warned, adding that localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.A special weather statement is in effect for the Coquihal
It's just a quick PSA: if you're on Island trails, remember to brush off your feet before driving away!That's the message from the Invasive Species Council as the group increasingly notices a correlation between foot traffic and the spread of invasive species — like plants that do not naturally occur on P.E.I."Invasive species, like any plant, puts out seeds and those seeds land in the dirt. And then when you are walking along the trail, and dirt will inevitably get picked up in your boots, seed
CALGARY — It will be more than five years before Suncor Energy Inc. makes any significant investments to secure new bitumen supply, the Calgary-based oil company said Tuesday.
According to Raven Chaboyer, if people want to drive in or out of Cumberland House, Sask., they're doing so at their own risk. Now, the community that is already running low on groceries and supplies could remain isolated for another week due to the rains in forecast."The roads are mushy and muddy. The trucks get stuck all the time. There's no cell service on that road, so if you get stuck, you're stuck there," the 17-year-old said."Our elders are very worried because most of them can't leave th
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is investigating after a black bear was found with its paws missing.