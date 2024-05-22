EPA Issues National Drinking Water Warning

CBC

It's just a quick PSA: if you're on Island trails, remember to brush off your feet before driving away!That's the message from the Invasive Species Council as the group increasingly notices a correlation between foot traffic and the spread of invasive species — like plants that do not naturally occur on P.E.I."Invasive species, like any plant, puts out seeds and those seeds land in the dirt. And then when you are walking along the trail, and dirt will inevitably get picked up in your boots, seed