Epic Charter Schools: A decade of investigation

WARNING: This story contains details about suicide.Carson Hoyt will be included in what would have been his high school yearbook. While it's not what his parents initially fought for, his mother says it's an acceptable compromise.Amy and Greg Hoyt met with officials of Anglophone South School District last Monday to discuss the possibilities and by Friday, the Hoyts said the two sides had come to "a middle ground," Amy said in a statement on Facebook. She declined to be interviewed.Carson was 15