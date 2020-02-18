These Epic Game Rooms Are Like Having an Amusement Park at Home

There's a reason why arcade games and pool tables are popular in bars and why playpens and parks are a thing: No matter our age, we just want to have fun at the end of the day (or all day and all night long). And if space allows, having your very own game room is, well, a game-changer. To get some game room ideas for kids and adults alike, check out these examples and take note, so you can make yours the very best entertainment space in the neighborhood. Ahead, thirty designer-approved game rooms that are so cool, you can finally cancel that season pass to your local amusement park.