When do new episodes of 'The Boys' come out? Full Season 4 episode schedule, where to watch

"The Boys" are back for an all-new season.

The latest season of the Emmy-winning satirical superhero drama began streaming on Prime Video this week. Starring Karl Urban, Jack Quaid and Antony Starr, Season 4 of "The Boys" − based on the comic book of the same name − continues to follow a group of vigilantes trying to take down a corrupt group of superheroes.

Showrunner Eric Kripke announced on social media this week that Season 5 of "The Boys" will be its last. Season 1 of the show began streaming in 2019 and has inspired a few spinoffs, including 2023's "Gen V."

Here's what to know about when you can catch new episodes of "The Boys" Season 4.

'The Boys' Season 4: How this season doubles down on heroes' personal demons

When did 'The Boys' Season 4 premiere?

The first three episodes of Season 4 of "The Boys" premiered June 13 on Prime Video, with new episodes streaming weekly.

When is 'The Boys' Season 4 finale?

The season finale will stream on Thursday, July 18.

'The Boys' Season 4 episode schedule

The first three episodes of Season 4 are available to stream now, with new episodes released every Thursday. There will be a total of eight episodes this season, with the season finale on July 18.

Here are the names for the first three episodes, available to stream now on Prime Video, and release dates for the remaining episodes:

Episode 1: "Department of Dirty Tricks"

Episode 2: "Life Among the Septics"

Episode 3: "We'll Keep the Red Flag Flying Here"

Episode 4: June 20

Episode 5: June 27

Episode 6: July 4

Episode 7: July 11

Episode 8: July 18

'The Boys' Season 4 cast

The world's going to hell but at least the relationship between Hughie (Jack Quaid) and Annie (Erin Moriarty) is strong in "The Boys" Season 4.

Much of the previous cast will return for Season 4, including leads Jack Quaid, Antony Starr and Karl Urban. Here's who makes up the main cast:

Karl Urban: Billy Butcher

Jack Quaid: Hughie Campbell

Antony Starr: Homelander/John Gillman

Erin Moriarty: Starlight/Annie January

Jessie T. Usher: A-Train/Reggie Franklin

Laz Alonso: M.M./Marvin T. "Mother's" Milk

Chance Crawford: the Deep/Kevin Moskowitz

Tomer Capone: Frenchie/Serge

Karen Fukuhara: the Female/Kimiko Miyashiro

Colby Minifie: Ashley Barrett

Claudia Doumit: Kadia Khayat/Victoria Neuman

Cameron Crovetti: Ryan

