When do new episodes of 'The Lincoln Lawyer' come out? Season 3 release date, cast, how to watch

Court is back in session. "The Lincoln Lawyer" returns this week for its third season.

The Netflix legal drama follows big shot Los Angeles defense lawyer Mickey Haller as he pursues high-profile murder trials.

The series is based on Michael Connelly's best selling book series and Season 3 will focus on the events of the fifth book installment, "The Gods of Guilt."

Season 2, which was released in two parts, centered around chef Lisa Trammell, played by "Once Upon A Time" actor Lana Parrilla. Mickey falls for the alluring cook and then represents her when she's charged for murdering developer Mitchell Bondurant, played by Clint Carmichael.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller and Allyn Moriyon as Eddie Rojas in Season 3 Episode 1 of Netflix's "The Lincoln Lawyer."

Ultimately, Lisa was found not guilty, after Mickey redirected the blame for Mitchell's death.

Here's what to know about Season 3 of "The Lincoln Lawyer."

When will 'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 3 be released?

All ten episodes of "The Lincoln Lawyer" Season 3 will be released on Netflix starting Thursday, Oct. 17. Netflix generally releases new episodes at 3 a.m. ET.

Where to watch 'The Lincoln Lawyer'

The first two seasons of "The Lincoln Lawyer," as well as the upcoming third season, are available to stream on Netflix.

'The Lincoln Lawyer' cast

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller

Neve Campbell as Maggie

Becki Newton as Lorna

Jazz Raycole as Izzy

Angus Sampson as Cisco

Yaya DaCosta as Andrea "Andy" Freemann

Elliott Gould as David “Legal” Siegel

Krista Warner as Hayley

Fiona Rene as Glory Days

Devon Graye as Julian La Cosse

Merrin Dungey as Judge Regina Turner

Allyn Moriyon as Eddie Rojas

John Pirruccello as William Forsythe

Philip Anthony-Rodriguez as Adam Suarez

Holt McCallany as Neil Bishop

'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 3 trailer

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 3 release date, time, cast, where to watch