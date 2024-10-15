When do new episodes of 'The Lincoln Lawyer' come out? Season 3 release date, cast, how to watch
Court is back in session. "The Lincoln Lawyer" returns this week for its third season.
The Netflix legal drama follows big shot Los Angeles defense lawyer Mickey Haller as he pursues high-profile murder trials.
The series is based on Michael Connelly's best selling book series and Season 3 will focus on the events of the fifth book installment, "The Gods of Guilt."
Season 2, which was released in two parts, centered around chef Lisa Trammell, played by "Once Upon A Time" actor Lana Parrilla. Mickey falls for the alluring cook and then represents her when she's charged for murdering developer Mitchell Bondurant, played by Clint Carmichael.
Ultimately, Lisa was found not guilty, after Mickey redirected the blame for Mitchell's death.
Here's what to know about Season 3 of "The Lincoln Lawyer."
When will 'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 3 be released?
All ten episodes of "The Lincoln Lawyer" Season 3 will be released on Netflix starting Thursday, Oct. 17. Netflix generally releases new episodes at 3 a.m. ET.
Where to watch 'The Lincoln Lawyer'
The first two seasons of "The Lincoln Lawyer," as well as the upcoming third season, are available to stream on Netflix.
'The Lincoln Lawyer' cast
Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller
Neve Campbell as Maggie
Becki Newton as Lorna
Jazz Raycole as Izzy
Angus Sampson as Cisco
Yaya DaCosta as Andrea "Andy" Freemann
Elliott Gould as David “Legal” Siegel
Krista Warner as Hayley
Fiona Rene as Glory Days
Devon Graye as Julian La Cosse
Merrin Dungey as Judge Regina Turner
Allyn Moriyon as Eddie Rojas
John Pirruccello as William Forsythe
Philip Anthony-Rodriguez as Adam Suarez
Holt McCallany as Neil Bishop
'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 3 trailer
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 3 release date, time, cast, where to watch