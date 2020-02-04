EPL TALK: VAR should be scrapped before it ruins the game

SINGAPORE — How have your favourite English Premier League (EPL) teams performed over the past week? And how will they fare in their next matches? Yahoo News Singapore looks at the key talking points surrounding the league in this new weekly series:

Farcical VAR decisions disrupt flow of the game

WHAT HAPPENED: Is it possible to be fair and accurate, and yet cause chaos and disruption? Yes, if you have the VAR (video assisted referee).

And after more than half a season in, it is safe to say that VAR is the worst thing to happen in EPL history. It has created confusion, it has invited ridicule, and it has destroyed the rhythm and beauty of the game.

Just look at the chaos during the Tottenham v Manchester City crunch tie on Sunday (2 February). First, Raheem Sterling should have been shown the red card for an appalling tackle on Dele Alli, but somehow VAR deemed that referee Mike Dean’s yellow card was sufficient.

Then came the farcical penalty sequence, in which Dean – via VAR – awarded a City penalty about three minutes after an infringement was apparently committed. When Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris saved the spot kick, VAR waded in again to say that he did not trip Sterling as they collided during the rebound – yet did not recommend a second yellow card for Sterling’s theatrical fall.

(As an aside, it elicited this gem of a reaction from Spurs manager Jose Mourinho, who went from laughing at the decision not to penalise his team at Sterling’s fall to raging at Sterling’s yellow-card no-call in a split second:)

From big smiles to complete rage 😃😡



Jose Mourinho's reaction to Hugo Lloris saving Ilkay Gundogan's penalty and then realising that Raheem Sterling could potentially be given a second yellow card shows the full spectrum of the managerial emotional rollercoaster ⚽️#PL #TOTMCI pic.twitter.com/vL6iRAXs07 — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) February 2, 2020

Back to VAR: it has all become a farce. Players are unsure whether to celebrate a goal before it goes through the VAR scrutiny for any tiny infringement in the build-up. Referees get undermined by the VAR overruling their initial decisions. And worst of all, fans inside the stadium – who provide the great atmosphere – have grown quiet as they are unsure how VAR would decide the outcome.

The premise of VAR helping to make fair and accurate outcomes has been completely overshadowed by its lengthy deliberation and head-scratching decisions, particularly in borderline offside instances. For a sport which depends so much on rhythm, VAR has been a negative development on EPL – not a single match has been improved due to VAR’s interference.

The main purpose of having VAR is to put an end to the ugly player/manager spats against referees who made controversial calls. Yet it has only create more controversy, while failing to be decisive on such contentious calls.

No, unless a better mechanism is being put in place, VAR has been an abject failure. This experiment must end by next season.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. (PHOTO: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) More

Guardiola fails to rejuvenate jaded Man City

WHAT HAPPENED: If there was one match weekend that summed up this season’s title race, the past weekend would be a prime candidate.

Runaway leaders Liverpool hosted a resurgent Southampton at Anfield on Saturday (1 February), and initially struggled to impose themselves in a goalless first half. But manager Jurgen Klopp calmly regrouped and re-organised his players, and the Reds found their ruthless efficiency in the second half, romping to a 4-0 victory to open up a massive 22-point lead.

On Sunday, second-placed defending champions Manchester City also found themselves in a 0-0 draw after the first half of their away tie against Tottenham Hotspur. Yet their attack continued to lack composure and a cutting edge in the second half, squandering chance after chance before Spurs stunned them with two well-taken goals to take all three points.

