EQAO results show literacy test scores down, math steady

The Education Quality and Accountability Office results from the 2023-24 school year show results in math — a focal point of the Progressive Conservative government — are steady or slightly improving, though still low. (The Canadian Press - image credit)

Standardized testing results released today show that fewer Ontario students in Grades 3 and 6 met the provincial standard in reading and writing than the previous year.

The Education Quality and Accountability Office results from the 2023-24 school year show that results in math — a focal point of the Progressive Conservative government — are steady or slightly improving, though still low.

For Grade 3 students, 71 per cent met the provincial standard in reading, down two percentage points from the previous year, and 64 per cent met the standard in writing, down from 65 per cent the previous year.

For students in Grade 6, 82 per cent met the provincial standard in reading, down two percentage points from the previous year, and 80 per cent met the standard in writing, down from 84 per cent in the previous year.

Students in Grade 10 typically write the Ontario Secondary School Literacy Test, which assesses literacy to the end of Grade 9, and 85 per cent were successful, the same percentage as last year.

The results for math across all grades were much lower, with 61 per cent of Grade 3 students meeting the provincial standard, 50 per cent of Grade 6 students meeting the standard, and 54 per cent of Grade 9 students meeting it.