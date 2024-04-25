‘Equalizer’ Renewed for Season 5 at CBS

“The Equalizer” has been renewed for Season 5 at CBS, Variety has learned.

“’The Equalizer,’ led by the incomparable Queen Latifah, has all the best elements of a powerful drama,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “The series is stacked with suspense, heroism, high stakes and formidable characters our audience roots for. We look forward to another dynamic season.”

With the renewal, the only current CBS series awaiting word of its fate is “NCIS: Hawai’i.” The network has renewed much of its scripted lineup already, including recent pickups for “Elsbeth” and the “FBI” franchise. CBS recently announced it was canceling both “So Help Me Todd” and “CSI: Vegas,” while shows like “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “Blue Bloods” and “Young Sheldon” are coming to an end.

Per CBS, “The Equalizer” is currently averaging over 10 million viewers per episode in Live+35 multiplatform viewing. The show is based on the 1980s CBS series of the same name. Queen Latifah stars as Robyn McCall, described as “an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn.”

Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira, and Laya DeLeon Hayes also star. Joseph C. Wilson and Adam Glass serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. Andrew Marlowe, Terri Edda Miller, Dana Owens (Queen Latifah), John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Loretha Jones, Richard Lindheim — co-creator of the original TV series — and Shakim Compere also executive produce. Marlowe and Miller developed the new series for television. Universal Television produces in association with CBS Studios.

