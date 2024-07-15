Equestrian judge David Distler heads to Paris Olympics
Distler says he used to get nervous judging, but "I go into it now like it’s just another horse show."
You never heard Khabib Nurmagomedov use the F-word or the B-word during his UFC career – until now.
U.S. athletes get $37,500 for gold, $22,500 for silver and $15,000 for bronze. Singapore and Chinese Taipei were the highest-paying at the last Games.
Princess Charlotte accompanied her mom to Wimbledon while Prince George joined his dad at the Euro soccer finals, but Prince Louis missed both events
LONDON (AP) — Kate, the Princess of Wales, handed Carlos Alcaraz the champion's trophy after the Wimbledon men's final at the All England Club on Sunday in only her second public appearance since announcing she was diagnosed with cancer.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Former NFL receiver Jacoby Jones, whose 108-yard kickoff return in 2013 remains the longest touchdown in Super Bowl history, has died. He was 40.
Police came to the Sabor Colombiano restaurant on South Union Avenue about 7:30 p.m. Sunday after reports of a fight. Two people were hospitalized.
Michael Schumacher's brother Ralf Schumacher has confirmed that he's now in a happy relationship with a mystery man.
What a win for Bobby Mac.
More Copa América action continues on Saturday as Canada and Uruguay fight for third place.The South Americans opened the scoring when Rodrigo Bentancur swivelled in the box after a corner and roofed...
England captain Harry Kane admitted that their Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain was 'as painful as it could be for a football match'.The Three Lions lost 2-1 to Spain at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on...
Kate's sartorial choices pay tribute to the prestigious tournament's rich heritage. How her fashion choice embodied modern elegance and royal tradition - Read More
Even when she doesn’t have her best game, Caitlin Clark continues to win in Minnesota after the Indiana Fever beat the Lynx.
Nothing like a little friendly banter before an afternoon on the course.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Argentina defeated Colombia 1-0 in the Copa America final Sunday evening in a match that was delayed more than an hour because of crowd issues, including fans breaching security gates.
South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley’s voice carries great weight, having just led the Gamecocks to an undefeated 2024 NCAA season. On Saturday morning, Staley gave her opinion on a hot-button of the moment: the race for WNBA Rookie of the Year between Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and the equally impressive Angel Reese …
Fans would definitely like to see this.
Andre Agassi was spotted in the royal box at Wimbledon. The tennis legend stepped out in SW19 to watch the Gentlemen's Singles final.
He added that it was a "really great achievement in itself" to have reached the final.
The Open is very different from the Masters, PGA Championship or U.S. Open.
Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner opted for casual elegance this weekend as she stepped out for the day with her Formula One boss husband Christian Horner at the Goodwood Festival of Speed