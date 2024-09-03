Equestrian riders with Wellington ties strike gold at Paralympic Games
Olympic gold is shining brightly in Palm Beach County. Two of Wellington International's finest are bringing home gold medals in equestrian from the Paris Paralympics.
This former Boston Bruins defenseman will officially miss the entire 2024-25 season.
Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva has apologised after she came under fire for her "terrible behaviour" towards a ball girl at the US Open. The 29-year-old was on her way to a third-round defeat to Italy's Jasmine Paolini when she was booed by the crowd at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York after appearing to snub a ball girl. Footage shows three balls being tossed towards Putintseva ahead of her next serve - but the player ignored them, staring back at the girl without moving her position.
Norlinder is currently a free agent
PARIS (AP) — Oksana Kozyna’s Paralympic debut was sure to have some unexpected moments, but the surprise she received last week might beat anything that could have happened on the court.
US sprinter Hunter Woodhall doesn’t need to look far for inspiration at this year’s Paralympic Games.
The Boston Bruins may have a new approach with their star goalie.
With Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season here, Dalton Del Don reveals his boldest fantasy predictions for the players of the AFC.
Lydia Hirt, who now works in the pickleball industry, said some people think the sport is easy or that other racquet sports could dampen its shine.
PARIS (AP) — Italian transgender athlete Valentina Petrillo failed to reach the final of the women’s T12 400 meters for visually impaired runners after finishing third in her semifinal at the Paralympic Games on Monday.
This Boston Bruins superstar had multiple surgeries this offseason.
Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani moved closer to becoming MLB’s first ever 50-50 player on Monday night, as he racked up three steals in a 11-6 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, taking his season total to 44 home runs and 46 stolen bases.
J.K. Rowling and female ex-athletes are among those criticizing the inclusion of transgender Italian sprinter Valentina Petrillo in the Paris Paralympics. Rowling, the Harry Potter author, described Petrillo as a “cheat” after she qualified for the women’s T12 400m semi-finals on Monday. Petrillo will feature in the semi-finals this evening. Petrillo, 51, competed as a …
“I wouldn’t be shocked if they throw him the ball.”
Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, who were killed Thursday night by a suspected drunken driver, were mourned by the sports world over the weekend.
MONZA, Italy (AP) — What a difference a year makes.
After Seth Jarvis signed an eight-year extension with the Carolina Hurricanes that featured deferred payments, is this a tool that could help the Leafs in the future?
Fantasy football season is about to begin, and in this scenario, you've already drafted your squad. But you should t
Scottie Scheffler had a season for the ages. The 28-year-old won the 2024 Tour Championship on Sunday, shooting 4-under 67 in the final round to finish at 30 under for the week, four shots in front of Collin Morikawa. The win was his
Montreal Canadiens' prospect Ivan Demidov spoke to Russian media outlet Championat in an interesting interview.
Training camp and the preseason reshaped the top of the NFL power rankings heading into Week 1, with some contenders shifting around.