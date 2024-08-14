Er, Here's Why Katy Perry's New Music Video Is Under Investigation

Welp, the rollout of Katy Perry's new album 143 continues to be 🥴. On the heels of backlash to her debut single "Women's World," Katy's new music video "Lifetimes" is under investigation for environmental damage.

The video—which was filmed in Spain—features footage from sand dunes in Ses Salines Natural Park. And, um, apparently the Environment Department of the Balearic Islands wasn't aware Katy would be filming there...and didn't exactly give permission. In a press release issued on August 14, the Environment Department noted that the production company in charge of Katy's video didn't obtain prior authorization, and an investigation has now been opened into whether or not filming caused environmental damage to S’Espalmador (which Billboard notes is "amid one of the most ecologically prosperous enclaves in Spain’s Balearic Islands").

Per El País, The Environment Department's press release notes that filming on the dunes isn't necessarily a "crime against the environment," but is an infringement, since filming “can be authorized” upon request.

Anyway, Katy doesn't appear to have commented on this latest drama, but she did say in a press release, via People, that "Lifetimes" is "about finding that one deep and satisfying love of your life, a soulmate doesn’t always have to come in the form of a partner - it can come in all different ways, a child, a best friend, a pet."

