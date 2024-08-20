Eras tour: How to buy official Taylor Swift merch at London shows

Tonight is the last chance for London Swifties to own authentic Taylor Swift Eras Tour merchandise.

The Anti Hero singer has swept the globe, shattering records for stadium attendance and ticket sales but tonight (Tuesday, August 20) is the final time she will perform in the capital as part of this tour.Swift has been doing early merchandise sales for each event, and this is the perfect opportunity for Londoners to acquire some merchandise if you missed out on the opportunity back in June.

Fans were spotted spending up to £300 in the last merchandise sale.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Taylor Swift playing in London?

Swift has played five dates in London. She played at Wembley on August 15, 16, 17, 19, and tonight is her final night.

How to buy official Taylor Swift merchandise at London shows

According to Wembley stadium, merchandise for Swift is available for purchase even for those who do not have tickets. Today, stalls are open until 7pm.

Where can I buy Taylor Swift merchandise?

Official Swift Eras tour merchandise will be available for purchase in a number of locations throughout Wembley.On the west side of the stadium, in the Blue and Green car park, there will be a pop-up merchandise booth.

Official merchandise units along Olympic Way and merchandise kiosks within the stadium will also be available.

You do not need a ticket to buy merchandise.

How much is Taylor Swift Eras tour merch in the UK?

Hoodies, crewneck jumpers, T-shirts, bracelets, tote bags, water bottles, and posters are among the merchandise available.

Hoodies: From £70

Crewneck: £65 for both normal and 1/4 zip

T-shirts: £40

Bracelet: £30

Tote bag: £25

Water bottle: £15

Posters: £15

Are there any Taylor Swift tickets left for London?

Unfortunately, all five days are sold out.

The price of a ticket for a partial or obstructed view was approximately £59, while a general admission standing ticket cost £110. The cost of front standing tickets was approximately £172, whereas seats cost £194. The costs of VIP packages, which were chosen by the ultra-Swifties, reportedly reached £662.40 per person.