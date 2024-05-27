Eras Tour update: Taylor Swift adds three opening acts to her summer London shows

Taylor Swift is adding three opening acts to her Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium in June and August, the singer announced on Instagram on Monday.

"I just found out Fortnight is #1 on the UK airplay chart!!!!" Swift said on her Instagram story. "Thought this might be a fun time to announce the first group of opening acts I'll be adding to the London shows, going on before Paramore. I chose artists whose music I love listening to, and I can't wait for them to add an extra jolt of excitement to our shows."

The three acts are METTE, Griff and Benson Boone.

"I need a moment," Griff said on her Instagram story. Her debut album, "VERTIGO," is out July 19.

Taylor Swift will perform 51 shows in Europe through August. She has already completed three of 18 cities: Paris, Stockholm and Lisbon. Her next stop is Madrid.

Swift will play in Wembley for eight shows in London: June 21-23 and Aug. 15, 16, 17, 19 and 20.

