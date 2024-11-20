Erdogan opposes Ukraine use of U.S. long range missiles, urges restraint

Reuters
·1 min read
G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan opposes a U.S. decision to allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles to attack inside Russia, saying it would further enflame the conflict, according to a readout shared by his office on Wednesday.

Ukraine used U.S. ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory on Tuesday, taking advantage of newly granted permission from the outgoing administration of U.S. President Joe Biden on the 1,000th day of the war in Ukraine.

On the same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a policy document that lowers the threshold for Moscow to use nuclear weapons in response to attacks by an enemy using conventional weapons.

"Biden's step would be interpreted as a move to enflame the war and to ensure that it never ends but spreads," Erdogan told reporters on his flight back to Turkey from Brazil, where he attended the G20 Summit.

"This step will not only escalate the conflict, but will also lead to a greater response by Russia," he said, urging both Moscow and Kyiv to exercise restraint.

NATO member Turkey says it supports Ukraine's territorial integrity, it has condemned the Russian invasion, and has provided Kyiv with military support.

But Turkey, a Black Sea neighbour of both Russia and Ukraine, also opposes Western sanctions against Moscow, with which it shares important defence, energy and tourism ties.

(Reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever; Editing by Jonathan Spicer, Daren Butler and Gareth Jones)

Latest Stories

  • US shuts Kyiv embassy due to 'potential significant air attack'

    KYIV (Reuters) -The United States shut its embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday due to "specific information of a potential significant air attack" and told its citizens in Ukraine to be ready to swiftly seek shelter. The Italian and Greek embassies said they had also closed their doors after the unusual U.S. warning, while the French embassy remained open but urged its citizens to be cautious. On Tuesday, Ukraine used U.S. ATACMS missiles to attack an arms depot inside Russia, making use of newly granted permission from the outgoing administration of U.S. President Joe Biden on the 1,000th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

  • Trump Casts TV Doctor Mehmet Oz in New Administration

    Donald Trump announced the shocking addition of talk-show personality Dr. Mehmet Oz to his new administration on Tuesday, handing him the reins to overhaul the country’s Medicaid and Medicare programs. “I am very pleased to nominate Dr. Mehmet Oz to serve as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator,” Trump said in a statement. “America is facing a Healthcare Crisis, and there may be no Physician more qualified and capable than Dr. Oz to Make America Healthy Again.”

  • Canada-U.S. border hours to change at 35 ports of entry in new year

    People who frequently cross the Canada-U.S. border will find they have a shorter window for travel come the new year.The Canada Border Services Agency says as of 12:01 a.m. local time on Jan. 6, 35 ports of entry will adjust their hours of service as a way to enhance security for both Canada and the U.S., a news release said Monday.There will be hours adjustments seven days per week at 12 ports of entry in Manitoba, 10 in Quebec, six in Saskatchewan, four in New Brunswick, two in B.C. and one in

  • Donald Trump's New ‘Nepotism’ Line Has Critics In Disbelief

    Social media users accused the president-elect of gaslighting with his claim about his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.

  • Elon Musk, senior Trump adviser have ‘massive blowup’ over Cabinet picks

    Elon Musk had a “massive blowup” with a top aide for President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago because the pair reportedly disagreed on Cabinet appointments. Musk, believed to have spent around $120 million to get Trump elected, engaged the incoming president’s longtime adviser Boris Epshteyn in a “huge explosion” last week, according to Axios. Musk reportedly accused Epshteyn of leaking ...

  • GOP No-Shows Help Dems Approve Judicial Nominees Against Trump’s Wishes

    Republicans on Tuesday ripped JD Vance, Marco Rubio and others for their absences from the chamber, which allowed Senate Democrats to ram through key Biden judicial nominees. Vance (R-OH), the vice president-elect, and Rubio (R-FL), Donald Trump’s choice for secretary of State, weren’t the only GOP senators missing, but they were singled out. Asked about the absences of several GOP senators who could have blocked President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees from moving forward, Sen. John Kennedy (R-L

  • Elon Musk’s bromance with Donald Trump isn’t going down that well in MAGAworld anymore

    ANALYSIS: He may have reached ‘uncle status’ with Trump’s granddaughter Kai, but Musk has already started to fall out with the people surrounding the president-elect. That hasn’t stopped him continuing to push to influence Cabinet picks, John Bowden reports

  • Barron Trump is a US citizen. Ending birthright citizenship won't change that | Fact check

    The repeal would cover future births and require at least one parent to be a citizen when a child is born. Neither would affect Barron Trump.

  • This Dad Is Refusing To Pay His Trump-Supporting Sons' College Tuition After The Election, And People Are Debating If He's Gone Too Far

    "I’ve decided to pass on the [college] expenses to my two Trump-supporting sons so they can truly feel firsthand the cost and expense of his absolutely stupid policy decisions."

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene: GOP Covered Up ‘Sexual Harassment and Assault’ Claims

    Marjorie Taylor Greene made a sensational allegation that her Republican colleagues in Congress have covered up “sexual harassment and assault claims” by paying off victims with taxpayer money. The MAGA diehard made the revelation as a growing number of GOP politicians have expressed reservations about Donald Trump’s choice to appoint the scandal-scarred ex-lawmaker Matt Gaetz to be his attorney general. “For my Republican colleagues in the House and Senate,” she began. “If we are going to relea

  • People Who Voted For Donald Trump And Regret It, Tell Us What You Wish You Knew Before Voting

    I'm here to hear you out.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants ‘National Divorce’ From Trump Critics

    Majorie Taylor Greene called for red and blue states to separate in a post on X Monday, an idea she has brought up several times during her tenure in Congress. The Georgia congresswoman’s criticism comes amid reports of Democratic governors taking measures to protect their states against Trump’s policies. “​​If Democrat governors plan to commit treason against our President and the majority of Americans then let them destroy their own states,” she wrote. “No one will want to live there. And afte

  • Germany will stand up to Russian intimidation, says foreign minister

    WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister vowed on Tuesday that her country would not be intimidated by Russia’s new nuclear deterrent policy, saying the mistakes of the past would not be repeated.

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Hosts Make Nice With Trump After Years of Being Bitter Enemies

    The co-hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe made the bombshell announcement Monday that they’d visited President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, who were once friends with Trump but became arguably his most prominent critics in the media during his first administration, said at the top of the show they had been given the opportunity to meet with the former president on Friday. “Joe and I went to Mar-a-Lago, to meet personally with president-elect Trump,” Brzezinski

  • Where do Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema go for their apologies now?

    ANALYSIS: The two most controversial Democrats in Congress saw what was coming a mile off, writes Eric Garcia

  • Putin’s Pals Are Freaking Out About Biden’s Bombshell Missile Move

    A jubilant mood in Russia, where the return of Donald Trump to the presidency was perceived as a prologue to Moscow’s triumph against Ukraine, has now been replaced with jittery anticipation in light of President Joe Biden’s reported approval for Kyiv to launch long-range missile strikes against Russian military targets. State media’s talking heads initially dismissed the leak in the New York Times as a fake cooked up by “American propagandists.”

  • Opinion - With Trump taking over the US military, it’s time to finally change course on Ukraine

    Trump needs to show how a strong American president, unlike Obama and Biden, responds to threats and bullying

  • Ukraine fires several US-made longer-range missiles into Russia for the first time

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine fired several American-supplied longer-range missiles into Russia, officials said Tuesday, marking the first time Kyiv used the weapons that way in 1,000 days of war.

  • On Trump's Cabinet Picks, McConnell Issues a Warning

    Trump's Cabinet picks must "come before the Senate," says McConnell.

  • Russia is dropping millions on pay for up to 100,000 North Korean soldiers. They're unlikely to see much of it.

    Russia is paying $2,000 a month for each North Korean soldier, per reports. But the soldiers, who could number 100,000, probably won't see any of it.