Eric Adams' administration rife with scandalous allegations: What to know after indictment

New York City's Mayor Eric Adams was indicted Wednesday, the culmination of mounting political and ethical issues.

The indictment, unsealed Thursday, alleges Adams engaged in corruption dating back at least a decade. He "abused his position as this city’s highest elected official, and before that as Brooklyn borough president, to take bribes and solicit illegal campaign contributions," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said at a press conference.

Adams has been in NYC's public eye for decades, formerly serving as an NYPD Captain, a state senator and Brooklyn borough president.

Since being elected as leader of the country's largest city in 2021, his tenure has been riddled with scandal, with reported probes into a possible nightclub protection racket and city contracts for migrant housing. Here is what to know:

Eric Adams' administration subject of multiple investigations in past year

Earlier this month, New York City's police Commissioner Edward Caban stepped down after investigators seized his phone in a probe, which New York Times reported could be over a possible nightclub protection scheme. Subordinates also had their electronic devices seized.

Shortly after Caban stepped down, Adams' chief legal advisor Lisa Zornberg resigned.

Earlier this month, two former New York City Fire Department chiefs were charged with bribery, corruption and false statements for instances occurring between 2021 and 2023, according to court records.

Federal agents also issued search warrants for Adams' other aids including the city’s deputy mayor for criminal justice, Philip Banks III, his brother, schools Chancellor David Banks and First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright.

About a year ago, the FBI raided the home of Adams' campaign fundraising consultant and seized Adams' phones and computers.

Eric Adams accused of 1993 sexual assault in recent lawsuit

In a lawsuit first filed under the New York Adult Survivors Act in November 2023, a Florida woman accused Eric Adams of sexually assaulting her in 1993.

The complaint alleged Adams told the woman he would help her get a promotion, but requested oral sex from her in a quid pro quo proposition while they were parked in a vacant lot. He then forced her to touch his genitals and continued to masturbate while they were in the car together, the lawsuit alleges.

The plaintiff worked as a Black woman in New York City's transit policing and turned to Adams, a member of the Guardians Association, a fraternal organization within the NYPD that represents African American members, for help with her career, according to the lawsuit.

Adams denied the allegation.

Ties to the 'Bling Bishop' and Petrosyants brothers

Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead, known as the "Bling Bishop" was sentenced earlier this year to nine years in prison after being convicted for financial fraud schemes.

Before his 2022 arrest, Miller-Whitehead had close ties to Adams.

In Miller-Whitehead's indictment, prosecutors said he tried to persuade a businessman to lend him $500,000 by promising favors from Adams.

Adams is also friends with Robert and Johnny Petrosyants, who pleaded guilty in 2014 to making false reports at a check-cashing business, according to the New York Times.

When is the next mayoral race in New York City?

Adams refused to resign in the face of the charges.

“The actions that have unfolded over the last 10 months, there have been leaks, commentary, the demonizing,” Adams told reporters. “This did not surprise us that we reached this day. I ask New Yorkers to wait to hear our defense before you make any judgments.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul may have the power to remove him, but the process could be fraught, the New York Times reported.

The next mayoral election in New York City is in 2025.

Contributing: Dan Morrison, Bart Jansen, Thao Nguyen, Fernando Cervantes Jr.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Indictment of Eric Adams follows years of allegations, investigations