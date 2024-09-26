Eric Adams will not resign as NYC mayor after being charged with fraud and bribery in federal indictment: Live

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was charged with bribery, wire fraud and two other federal crimes, on Thursday, becoming the first sitting mayor in modern history to face federal criminal charges.

US Attorneys in the Southern District of New York unveiled a sprawling five-count indictment against Adams, accusing him of seeking and accepting “illegal campaign contributions to his 2021 mayoral campaign, as well as other things of value, from foreign nationals.”

The charges stem from a months-long federal investigation into his 2021 mayoral campaign and his ties to Turkish government officials and Turkish nationals.

Adams said he was “not surprised” by the charges and declared he would not step down from his position as the top official in New York City.

Federal agents descended upon the Gracie Mansion on Thursday morning, seizing Adams’ cell phone and conducting a search warrant.

Adams denied all allegations of wrongdoing in a pre-recorded video released on Wednesday evening. He described any charges he may face as “entirely false” and “based on lies.”

Current and former lawmakers have called for Adams to resign – though he has rejected those.

16:21 , Ariana Baio

Mayor Eric Adams smiled through an extremely chaotic press conference on Thursday morning and he and his allies tried to speak while protesters shouted at him and interrupted.

Protesters screamed “disgrace” and “resign” at Adams as he attempted to declare his innocence.

His allies, who spoke in defense of Adams, shouted into a microphone, asking the protesters to “shut up” and stop screaming at them.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a news conference outside Gracie Mansion (AP)

Adams says he ‘expected’ charges

16:12 , Ariana Baio

Mayor Eric Adams said he would not step down from his position as the top official in New York City despite being indicted on five federal criminal charges on Wednesday evening.

In a press conference, Adams said “expected” the charges and was “not surprised.”

Adams allegedly accepted lavish benefits from Turkish government official

16:11 , Ariana Baio

Mayor Eric Adams allegedly accepted luxurious benefits from at least one Turkish government official, federal prosecutors allege.

The mayor also allegedly accepted luxury travel benefits from wealthy foreigners and sought to conceal them.

Indictment accuses Adams of accepting ‘straw’ donor contributions

16:00 , Ariana Baio

The federal indictment against Adams accuses him of accepting “straw” donations, or illegal campaign contributions.

Federal prosecutors allege nationals gave Adams contributions with money that was given to them by other foreign individuals.

“Adams increased his fundraising by accepting these concealed, illegal donations – at he costs of giving his secret patrons the undue influence over him that the law tries to prevent,” federal prosecutors said

Eric Adams charged with bribery, wire fraud and more

15:53 , Ariana Baio

Eric Adams was charged with four federal crimes associated with his solicitation and acceptance of illegal campaign contributions.

In a federal indictment, unsealed on Thursday, prosecutors charged Adams with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, bribery, and two counts of solicitation of a contribution by a foreign national

The charges, stemming from an investigation into Adams’ 2021 mayoral campaign and his ties to Turkish government officials

Chuck Schumer declines to comment on indictment

15:20 , Ariana Baio

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was asked to comment on the Eric Adams indictment.

Here’s what he didn’t have to say.

Approached Leader Schumer, asked if he had any reaction to the indictment of Eric Adams, he pulled out his phone, put it to his ear and said, “I’m talking to my doctor.” — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 26, 2024

Everything you need to know about FBI probe

15:00 , Ariana Baio

Embattled New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted on at least one criminal charge by federal prosecutors, making him the first mayor of the city to be charged in office, according to reports.

Adams is under federal investigation over campaign fundraising violations and foreign influence, according to the New York Times, which first reported the indictment on Wednesday night.

Graeme Massie and Rhian Lubin report:

Press conference to be held at 11:30 am ET

14:57 , Ariana Baio

US Attorneys in Manhattan announced there will be a press conference at 11:30 a.m. ET to unveil “significant public corruption charges.”

Biden met with former NYC mayor on Wednesday evening

14:45 , Ariana Baio

President Joe Bide met with former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg on Wednesday evening for a reception at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

In his remarks, the president said: “He’s not the mayor right now, but he’s still the mayor.”

His comment was met with laughter from the audience.

Just hours later, it would be revealed that the current mayor, Eric Adams, was indicted.

Sources: Two of Adams’s campaign staff ‘named in the indictment'

14:20 , Rhian Lubin

Two of Adams’s top campaign staff are expected to be named in the indictment against the New York City mayor, sources have told the New York Post.

Brianna Suggs, a key fundraiser during the mayor’s 2021 campaign, and his current director of Asian affairs, Winnie Greco, are expected to be named in the indictment, according to the newspaper, though it is not known whether they will be charged or just named.

The indictment is due to be unsealed later this morning, according to reports.

Investigators take Adams’ phone: lawyer

14:00 , Ariana Baio

Hours after sweeping into Gracie Mansion, federal agents took Adams’ cell phone, his lawyer told the New York Times.

This is the second time in a year that federal authorities have seized Adams’ electronic devices as part of a wider investigation.

Alex Spiro, a lawyer for Adams, said in a statement: “Federal agents appeared this morning at Gracie Mansion in an effort to create a spectacle (again) and take Mayor Adams phone (again). He has not been arrested and looks forward to his day in court.”

He added: “They send a dozen agents to pick up a phone when we would have happily turned it in.”

In photos: FBI agents descend on Gracie Mansion

13:46 , Ariana Baio

Federal agents search Gracie Mansion, the official residence of the mayor of New York City, on September 26, 2024, after Mayor Eric Adams was indicted on federal criminal charges (AFP via Getty Images)

A vehicle drives into Gracie Mansion, the official residence of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Thursday, Sep. 26, 2024, (AP)

Adams was at the mayoral residence when news of the indictment broke

13:40 , Rhian Lubin

Adams was at the official mayoral residence, Gracie Mansion, when news of the indictment broke on Wednesday evening.

His former chief of staff, Frank Carone, was seen exiting the residence just before midnight where he told reporters Adams should “absolutely not” step down.

“Just like everybody else, innocent until proven guilty, he deserves his day in court and he’ll have it,” Carone said.

Gracie Mansion in New York (Library of Congress)

ICYMI: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls on Adams to resign

13:20 , Rhian Lubin

Member of congress Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has called on New York City mayor Eric Adams to resign, the first nationally prominent Democrat to do so amid escalating federal criminal investigations into the mayor’s administration.

Her calls for his resignation came hours before it was revealed that Adams had been criminally indicted on federal charges.

“I do not see how Mayor Adams can continue governing New York City,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on X.

Read more below.

Former mayoral candidate says ‘New Yorkers deserve better’

13:00 , Rhian Lubin

Former mayoral candidate Andrew Yang responded to the news by saying: “New Yorkers deserve better.”

I am shocked at Eric Adams being indicted. Who could have foreseen this? New Yorkers deserve better. https://t.co/t5AWBnj9St — Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) September 26, 2024

Agents search official mayoral residence this morning

12:44 , Rhian Lubin

Federal agents have swooped on Gracie Mansion, the official mayoral residence, first thing this morning.

The New York Times reports agents arrived at the property just before 6am to search Adams’s official home.

They reported SUVs outside the property, at least one of which had a federal law enforcement parking placard on the dashboard.

Agents carried briefcases and backpacks as they entered the premises.

Officers outside the mayor’s official residence this morning (REUTERS)

An officer outside Gracie Mansion this morning (REUTERS)

RECAP: Eric Adams, mayor of New York City, indicted on federal charges

12:20 , Rhian Lubin

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was criminally indicted on Wednesday on federal charges, according to people familiar with the matter.

For months the mayor and those close to him, including employees, have been facing subpoenas, raids and allegations of wrongdoing.

In November 2023, federal agents seized Adams’ electronic devices as part of an ongoing probe into allegations of corruption related to campaign finance wrongdoings.

According to reports, Adams allegedly benefitted from a straw donor scheme during his 2021 mayoral campaign through his ties to Turkish government officials and Turkish nationals.

Ariana Baio has more:

Governor has the power to remove Adams from office

12:00 , Rhian Lubin

Adams, who maintains his innocence, can still serve as mayor under federal indictment.

He can only be removed from office before his term is up by New York governor, Kathy Hochul. A source told the New York Post there is “no chance” she would, however.

The governor has been urged to distance herself from the embattled mayor.

William O’Reilly, a Republican strategist, told Spectrum News NY1: “I would tell the governor to begin airing her concern for what’s going on in New York.

“You have an administration that looks riddled with corruption, I mean riddled from the top down. And if the governor doesn’t get out ahead of it, she’s going to end up being behind the story and she’s gonna become part of the story.”

Hochul shared a message of unity when addressing the investigation on Wednesday. “Mayor Eric Adams was elected to represent the same 8.3 million New Yorkers. We have to work together,” she said. “People need us to pull together at this time and show that government is functioning.”

She added she would “continue to work with the mayor’s team” and she was “not walking away” from the responsibility of “improving the city of New York.”

New York governor Kathy Hochul (AP)

The other candidates who want the job of America’s most high-profile mayor

11:40 , Rhian Lubin

In the event of Adams’s resignation, Jumaane Williams, the city’s public advocate, would call a special election.

The job of America’s most high-profile mayor is sought after by a number of candidates who are already running in next year’s election.

Williams would likely run alongside the four Democrats currently competing against Adams.

They are city comptroller Brad Lander, Queens state senator Jessie Ramos, former comptroller Scott Stringer, and Brooklyn state senator Zellnor Myrie.

Former governor Andrew Cuomo could also be making a comeback, according to reports, but he has not officially declared his candidacy.

Adams has maintained he is innocent and will fight the charges.

City Hall stands quiet after it was announced that New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted in a federal corruption case (Getty Images)

Who is Jumaane Williams?

11:20 , Rhian Lubin

Adams has vowed to fight the charges against him but if he does resign, Jumaane Williams will step in to replace him as acting mayor.

He would be in charge of setting a date for a special election, which could happen by the end of this year.

Williams, the city’s public advocate, is a fierce critic of Adams and, by contrast, is a progressive Democrat.

He previously said of Adams: “I’m not sure how you continue to govern with, every day, more corrupt arrests, more corrupt suspicions.”

In particular, he has criticized the mayor’s “aggressive” policing strategy, including the city’s stop-and-frisk tactics.

Williams has also called for an end to solitary confinement in the city’s prisons.

NYC’S public advocate, Jumaane Williams (Getty)

When does Adams have to surrender?

11:00 , Rhian Lubin

When news of the indictment broke on Wednesday night, Adams had not been officially informed, according to reports.

It is unclear whether he will appear in court today.

The mayor has several days to turn himself in, sources familiar with the investigation have told CNN.

His attorneys were reportedly previously informed he would be summoned to surrender at a future date if he was charged.

Eric Adams was not officially informed of the indictment when news broke, according to reports (Eric Adams)

Watch: Eric Adams vows to fight federal charges

10:40 , Rhian Lubin

How lawyers for Eric Adams met prosecutors to try to stop charges

10:20 , Rhian Lubin

In a bid to stop the criminal charges against him, attorneys for Adams met with officials from the Justice Department last week, CNN reports.

Lawyers Boyd Johnson and Brendan MacGuire, for Adams, reportedly met with the US Attorneys office in Manhattan where they were told prosecutors were seeking an indictment of the mayor.

At the meeting, they were reportedly informed their appeal was denied by prosecutors in Washington.

The investigation is being conducted by the US Attorneys office. As Adams is a sitting politician, the Justice Department is involved in any decision to file charges against him.

Indictment coincides with week world leaders are in New York City for UN summit

10:00 , Rhian Lubin

It is unclear what the specific charge or charges Adams faces, but the indictment could be unsealed later today.

The federal investigation centers on whether Adams and his campaign conspired with the Turkish government over illegal donations from overseas, according to the New York Times.

The indictment coincides with when world leaders are gathering in New York City at the United Nations General Assembly.

Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was in the city earlier this week for the summit and has already departed, according to reports.

World leaders are gathering in the city this week for the 79th session of the UN General Assembly (AP)

City’s public advocate issues statement

09:40 , Rhian Lubin

If Adams resigns, the city’s public advocate, Jumaane Williams, will step in and take over as mayor.

A statement from William Gerlich, a spokesman for Williams, was released late last night.

It said: “The news of this indictment is itself incredibly serious. As the facts emerge, the Public Advocate will have more to say to the people of New York City and right now, he is focused on how best to ensure that New Yorkers can regain trust, confidence and stability in city government.”

09:20 , Rhian Lubin

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted on at least one criminal charge by federal prosecutors, according to a report.

What charges does he face?

Adams was criminally indicted on Wednesday on federal charges, according to people familiar with the matter.

It is unclear at this time what the charges could be, the indictment is under seal at this time, the New York Times reported. However, Adams has been facing numerous federal investigations.

It is not clear if Adams will surrender voluntarily or if he will be arrested. Prosecutors are likely to unseal the charges against him today when he could also appear in court.

Graeme Massie reports.

Adams currently meeting with lawyers and chief of staff at Gracie Mansion

09:00 , Michelle Del Rey

It’s expected that Adams will turn himself into the police though it’s not clear when. NY1 Now is reporting the meeting between Adams, his counsel and chief of staff.

.@NYCMayor currently meeting with lawyers and @frankvcarone at Gracie — Courtney Gross (@courtneycgross) September 26, 2024

Mayor Adams claps back at AOC’s resignation call

08:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Eric Adams has hit back at congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she pressed the New York City mayor to resign amid a corruption probe.

Adams, a Democrat, has been criminally indicted on federal charges, according to people familiar with the matter.

Adams has denied what he called “entirely false” charges.“I do not see how Mayor Adams can continue governing New York City,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a post on X.

“The flood of resignations and vacancies are threatening gov function. Nonstop investigations will make it impossible to recruit and retain a qualified administration.”

Adams responded by saying: “For anyone who self-righteously claims people charged with serious crimes should not be in jail to now say that the second Black mayor of New York should resign because of rumors and innuendo — without even a single charge being filed — is the height of hypocrisy.”

“I am leading this city to protect it from exactly that kind of phony politics. The people of this city elected me to fight for them, and I will stay and fight no matter what.”

Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio says he has two reactions on Adams’ indictment

08:00 , Michelle Del Rey

“One is, of course, shock and concern for our city. And then another is a very strong reminder that innocent until proven guilty is the American way,” he said.

“I went through an experience with a Southern District where I saw a lot of things that did not come true despite allegations. I do think we have to be really careful here. We haven’t seen anything specific.”

In 2021, the Department of Investigation accused de Blasio of misusing NYPD resources for “political purposes” during his failed presidential bid. He was ultimately charged with a $475,000 fine.

Ocasio-Cortez says Mayor Adams should resign

07:40 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Member of congress Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has called on New York City mayor Eric Adams to resign, the first nationally prominent Democrat to do so amid escalating federal criminal investigations into the mayor’s administration.

Her calls for his resignation came hours before it was revealed that Adams had been criminally indicted on federal charges.

“I do not see how Mayor Adams can continue governing New York City,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez wrote on X.

“The flood of resignations and vacancies are threatening gov function. Nonstop investigations will make it impossible to recruit and retain a qualified administration,” she added.

“For the good of the city, he should resign.”

I do not see how Mayor Adams can continue governing New York City.



The flood of resignations and vacancies are threatening gov function. Nonstop investigations will make it impossible to recruit and retain a qualified administration.



For the good of the city, he should resign.… — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 25, 2024

Mayor Adams denies ‘entirely false’ charges

07:20 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

New York City mayor Eric Adams said he would remain in office and described any charges he may face as “entirely false, based on lies”.

“I always knew that if I stood my ground for all of you, that I would be a target – and a target I became,” he said.

“I will fight these injustices with every ounce of my strength and my spirit.”

It was not immediately clear what laws Adams is accused of breaking or when he might have to appear in court.

Federal agents seized mayor Adams’s electronic devices

07:00 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

In November 2023, federal agents seized New York City mayor Eric Adams’ electronic devices as part of an ongoing probe into allegations of corruption related to campaign finance wrongdoings.

Adams allegedly benefitted from a straw donor scheme during his 2021 mayoral campaign through his ties to Turkish government officials and Turkish nationals, according to reports.

The New York City mayor has been vocal about his longstanding relationship with Turkey and the Turkish-American community of New York. He previously boasted that he’s made at least six trips to Turkey.

Reports circulated that Adams received campaign donations from employees of a Brooklyn-based construction company owned by a Turkish-American businessman.

The City reveals one of Adams’ charges

07:00 , Michelle Del Rey

The mayor will be facing a charge of acting as an unregistered foreign agent for taking actions in his official capacity after receiving donations from foreign sources. More details will be released on Thursday.

Governor Kathy Hochul issues statement on Adams’s indictment

06:40 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Governor Kathy Hochul, who has the power to remove mayor Eric Adams from office, has issued a statement following the Democrat’s indictment on criminal charges.

Avi Small, a spokesperson for the governor, said: “Governor Hochul is aware of these concerning news reports and is monitoring the situation.”

“It would be premature to comment further until the matter is confirmed by law enforcement.”

Who could replace Adams if he resigns?

06:23 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

New York City mayor Eric Adams’s indictment by a grand jury on federal criminal charges has sparked calls for the Democrat’s resignation.

The indictment marks a stunning turn for Adams, a former police captain who won election nearly three years ago to become the second Black mayor of the nation’s largest city. It comes after weeks of searches, subpoenas and resignations of top officials that have pushed the city’s administration into a crisis.

Adams is the first mayor in New York City history to be indicted while in office. If he were to resign, he would be replaced by the city’s public advocate, Jumaane Williams, who would then schedule a special election.

06:00 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was criminally indicted on Wednesday on federal charges, according to people familiar with the matter.

For months the mayor and those close to him, including employees, have been facing subpoenas, raids and allegations of wrongdoing.

In November 2023, federal agents seized Adams’ electronic devices as part of an ongoing probe into allegations of corruption related to campaign finance wrongdoings.

According to reports, Adams allegedly benefitted from a straw donor scheme during his 2021 mayoral campaign through his ties to Turkish government officials and Turkish nationals.

Ariana Baio has more:

White House pool reporter says President Joe Biden, Adams together before indictment

04:38 , Michelle Del Rey

According to a White House pool report written by a reporter at The Guardian, Biden and Adams were together shortly before the indictment was revealed.

The men met at a reception at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby and Chef Jose Andres were there as well.

Screenshot of pool report showing President Joe Biden and Eric Adams were together shortly before indictment revealed (Michelle Del Rey)

The City reports one of Adams charges

04:31 , Michelle Del Rey

Sources tell the New York City outlet that Adams could be charged as an unregistered foreign agent for taking actions in his official capacity after receiving donations from foreign sources.

A dozen members who served in New York State Senate 2009 session will now have arrest records

03:55 , Michelle Del Rey

Politico is reporting.

During that year’s session, senate republicans replaced Democrat Malcolm Smith as Majority Leader after two dissident Democrats switched sides, handing control to the Republicans. Adams served in the Senate from 2006 to 2013 representing Brooklyn.

Investigation into Adams’ office escalated earlier this month

03:34 , Michelle Del Rey

Federal officials seized the phones from numerous city officials, including one of Adams’ top aides, the schools chancellor, David C Banks, and the police commissioner, Edward A Caban. Both Caban and Banks left their positions this month.

Mayor Adams responds

03:20 , Michelle Del Rey

“I always knew that If I stood my ground for New Yorkers that I would be a target—and a target I became,” Adams has said. “If I am charged, I am innocent and I will fight this with every ounce of my strength and spirit.”

Details to be announced on Thursday

03:10 , Michelle Del Rey

Adams’ indictment remains sealed, so it’s not known what the charges against him are. Federal prosecutors, the FBI and the city’s Department of Investigation will announce the details on Thursday.

Charges may deal with Adams’ mayoral campaign

02:45 , Michelle Del Rey

In November, the FBI raided the home of Brianna Suggs, the mayor’s chief fund-raiser, leaving with with two laptop computers, three iPhones and a manila folder labeled “Eric Adams,” The New York Times reported.

Until then, a federal probe focused partially on Adams’ mayoral campaign had been kept secret, the outlet reported. Suggs has not been charged with a crime.

A few days following the raid, FBI agents climbed into Adams’ SUV and took his electronic devices.

It’s not yet known what the charges against the mayor are. On Thursday, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez became the first member of Congress to call for Adams’ resignation.

