Eric Adams indictment live updates: New York City mayor facing charges in federal probe

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was criminally indicted on Wednesday on federal charges, according to people familiar with the matter.

It is unclear this time what the charges could be, the indictment is under seal at this time, the New York Times reported. However, Adams has been facing numerous federal investigations.

Adams would be the first New York City mayor in history to face a criminal indictment.

Representatives of the US attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York, the FBI. and the city Department of Investigation declined to comment to the newspaper.

The agencies are expected to reveal the details on Thursday.

Charges may deal with Adams’ mayoral campaign

In November, the FBI raided the home of Brianna Suggs, the mayor’s chief fund-raiser, leaving with with two laptop computers, three iPhones and a manila folder labeled “Eric Adams,” The New York Times reported.

Until then, a federal probe focused partially on Adams’ mayoral campaign had been kept secret, the outlet reported. Suggs has not been charged with a crime.

A few days following the raid, FBI agents climbed into Adams’ SUV and took his electronic devices.

It’s not yet known what the charges against the mayor are. On Thursday, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez became the first member of Congress to call for Adams’ resignation.

