Eric Adams, mayor of New York City, indicted on federal charges

Ariana Baio
·2 min read
New York City Mayor Eric Adams, and those within his inner circle, have faced a swath of investigations (REUTERS)
New York City Mayor Eric Adams was criminally indicted on Wednesday on federal charges, according to people familiar with the matter.

It is unclear this time what the charges could be, the indictment is currently under seal, the New York Times reported. However, Adams has been facing numerous federal investigations.

Adams would be the first New York City mayor in history to face a criminal indictment.

For months the mayor and those close to him, including employees, have been facing subpoenas, raids and allegations of wrongdoing.

In a statement, provided to the Times, Adams said, “I always knew that If I stood my ground for New Yorkers that I would be a target—and a target I became. If I am charged, I am innocent and I will fight this with every ounce of my strength and spirit.”

New York City Eric Adams was reportedly indicted (Getty Images)
One of those allegations of wrongdoing is related to an alleged straw donor scheme.

In November 2023, federal agents seized Adams’ electronic devices as part of an ongoing probe into allegations of corruption related to campaign finance wrongdoings.

According to reports, Adams allegedly benefitted from a straw donor scheme during his 2021 mayoral campaign through his ties to Turkish government officials and Turkish nationals.

The New York City mayor has been vocal about his longstanding relationship with Turkey and the Turkish-American community of New York. He previously boasted that he’s made at least six trips to Turkey.

Reports circulated that Adams received campaign donations from employees of a Brooklyn-based construction company owned by a Turkish-American businessman. That investigation came to light last year after FBI agents raided the home of his campaign’s chief fundraiser, 25-year-old Brianna Suggs.

It also adjacently related to an investigation into whether Adams pressured the New York City Fire Department to approve a new Turkish consulate

According to a recent Times report, federal prosecutors expanded that probe to include five other countries, Israel, China, Qatar, South Korea and Uzbekistan.

Adams has vehemently denied any allegations.

The FBI and the New York City Department of Investigations will release more information on Thursday.

This is a breaking news story, more follows...

