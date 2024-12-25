Eric Green weather Christmas

Latest Stories
- People
Kris Jenner Gets Festive with Throwback Photos Showing Her Sexy Christmas Style Over the Years
The reality television star delivered holiday outfit inspo ahead of the Kardashian-Jenner annual Christmas Eve celebration
- Hello!
Royal family share magical photo from Sandringham
King Charles and Queen Camilla have shared a magical photo from Sandringham on Christmas Day…
- BuzzFeed
"The Security Line Went Dead Quiet": People Are Revealing The Absolutely Worst Experience They've Ever Had With An Airport Security Agent, And I'm Speechless
"I finally had enough and demanded a supervisor be called."
- People
Girlfriend Is Disappointed After Boyfriend’s 'Surprise' Christmas Gift Derails Her Holiday Plans
A 23-year-old took to Reddit to share her frustrations after her boyfriend got her a Christmas gift opposite from what she dreamed about
- People
King Charles and Queen Camilla Lead Royal Family Christmas Walk After Challenging Year
After a difficult year marked by health struggles, several members of the royal family came together for a cherished tradition
- HuffPost
Watch Rudy Giuliani's Christmas Cash-Raising Try For A Ho Ho Ho New Kind Of Weird
The former Trump lawyer dressed up as a holiday legend to peddle one of his products amid financial pressure.
- People
Jennifer Lopez Sports Comfy Chic Look Next to Her Tree as She Celebrates Christmas Eve
The singer and actress shared the cozy clip on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Dec. 24
- HuffPost
Matt Gaetz Shares Purported Note From Trump After Release Of Scorching Ethics Report
The report on Gaetz, who had represented Florida in Congress, included allegations related to sexual misconduct and illegal drug use.
- Hello!
Amanda Holden's lookalike model daughter Lexi, 18, towers over her in stunning family Christmas photos
BGT judge Amanda Holden's rarely-seen daughter Lexi, 18, looked stunning in a series of new family Christmas pictures. Take a look here…
- The Weather Network
A Christmas gift from the skies: Aurora borealis possible for parts of Canada
There's a chance of seeing the beautiful Northern Lights across parts of Canada
- Hello!
Princess Kate breaks silence with new statement ahead of TV appearance with George, Charlotte and Louis
Princess Kate has broken her silence with a new statement ahead of her anticipated Christmas Eve TV appearance with her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
- The Canadian Press
What to know about the woman who was burned to death in a New York City subway train
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police have a person in custody who is suspected to have set a woman on fire in the subway early Sunday and then watched from a bench as she became engulfed in flames and died.
- BuzzFeed
I Need My Inhaler After Laughing At These 36 Funny Tweets From The Week
"this year felt like being awake during surgery"
- The Weather Network
Fierce storms bring heavy rains, snow and power outages to B.C. for Christmas
Could you lose power on Christmas day? It’s possible in BC’s south coast as a strong frontal system threatens the area Wednesday
- The Canadian Press
Wild Christmas: BC Ferries cancels many sailings over 'severe' forecast
VANCOUVER — BC Ferries has cancelled many sailings on Christmas Day after Environment Canada issued dozens of wind and heavy rain warnings for British Columbia's south coast.
- CBC
Regina now home to Canada's first 'sustainable' Tim Hortons
After 60 years, Tim Hortons has opened its very first sustainable restaurant in Canada and has chosen Regina as the location.The store, located in the Greens on Gardiner neighbourhood in the southeast are of the city, is owned by a Saskatchewan's Di Stasi family."We're super excited to show off this new location to the community," co-owner Mike Di Stasi said.Di Stasi said the building was designed in partnership with Tim Horton's head office with a goal of minimizing the environmental impact.Som
- Reuters
US House panel finds Matt Gaetz paid for sex and drugs, obstructed Congress
Former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz paid tens of thousands of dollars to women for drugs and sex that were violations of a series of House rules and included obstruction of Congress, the U.S. House of Representatives' Ethics Committee said in a report released on Monday. The report found that Gaetz paid $90,000 to 12 women, a substantial portion of which the panel found was likely for either sexual activity or drug use. It also determined there was "substantial evidence" Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old girl while serving in the House.
- People
2 Police Agencies Failed Mom Who Was Forced to Swallow Wedding Ring, Then Killed by Estranged Husband: Inquest
Mother of five Lucy-Anne Rushton, 30, was murdered by Shaun Dyson after years of abuse, authorities said
- CBC
Police respond to dozens of collisions on Ottawa roads after Monday snowstorm
Police responded to dozens of collisions on Ottawa roads after a winter storm dropped about 15 centimetres of snow on much of the National Capital Region."I've been doing this job 18 years, and I've never seen anything like this," Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Michael Fathi said.OPP officers responded to 27 collisions in the city overnight, with numerous vehicles left in ditches along Highway 417, Highway 416 and Highway 7.In one case, a vehicle became trapped under a Highway 417 overpa
- CBC
Owner of Montreal jewelry store fights back after thieves crash car through shop in brazen robbery
WARNING: This story contains footage of a violent robbery.Just days after Gaganjeet Singh urged Montreal police to step up patrols on de Liège Street, where his jewelry store is located, his worst fears came true.Around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, a car plowed into Famous Jewellers in Montreal's Parc-Extension neighbourhood and a group of thieves made off with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. Singh was injured during the incident as he tried to fend off the robbers.Police say th