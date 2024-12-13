Eric Green weather December 13

Latest Stories
- The Weather Network
Blown away: Strong winds hilariously give grocery store sign a re-brand
The new name may be fitting, depending on how you look at it.
- The Weather Network
Next shot of lake-effect snow squalls ready to hit Ontario with 20-50 cm totals
A deepening, low-pressure system in the East and Arctic air from the West will clash over Ontario, and bring another round of significant, lake-effect snow squalls. Some areas are in line for an additional 30-50 cm by Friday
- The Weather Network - Video
Blizzard warnings issued for parts of southern Ontario
Ongoing blizzard conditions in squalls across parts of southern Ontario. Blustery winds and blowing snow creating hazardous travel and road closures. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
- The Weather Network - Video
Blizzard warnings are just the start, the cold comes to Ontario next
With meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal
- FTW Outdoors
Exotic orcas ambush dolphins off San Diego in striking new footage
The owner of a San Diego whale-watching company this week shared extraordinary footage showing Eastern Tropical Pacific killer whales preying on dolphins during recent visits from Mexico. The footage posted below, narrated by Domenic Biag
- The Weather Network
Snow squall warnings persist for parts of southern Ontario
Drivers should continue to watch for rapidly changing road conditions as snow squalls continue Friday for parts of southern Ontario
- The Weather Network - Video
Snow squalls create blizzard conditions in Ontario
The Weather Network's Mark Robinson is near Fergus, Ontario.
- The Weather Network
La Niña enters stealth mode as pattern flies under the radar
The atmosphere is acting like we’re already in La Niña. The ocean hasn’t gotten the memo
- The Weather Network
B.C. cities' dry December is about to get washed away
It’s been a rather dry start to December for Victoria and Vancouver, especially for one of the wetter months of the year, but another system is on its way to bring some rain to the area.
- The Weather Network
Snow, heavy rain and ice threaten travel, outages across eastern Ontario, Quebec
Brace for localized flooding and the risk for power outages as a 'weather bomb' unleashes a messy wintry mix across parts of eastern Ontario and Quebec
- CNN
Scientists mapped the world’s rivers over 35 years. They found shocking changes
The flow of water through the planet’s nearly 3 million rivers is changing rapidly, with potentially drastic implications for everything from drinking water supplies to flood risks, according to a new study.
- CBC
Saskatoon city council mulling possibility of future carbon tax cut if Conservatives take office
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has pledged to scrap the carbon tax as one of his first orders of business if elected. That would mean savings for the City of Saskatoon, but also a loss of funding for green initiatives.
- The Canadian Press
3,700 people return to Malibu homes as weather conditions improve and help firefighters battle blaze
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — More than 3,700 residents were allowed to return to their Malibu homes on Thursday after calmer winds and rising humidity in Southern California helped firefighters battle a blaze that had forced thousands, including college students and celebrities, to evacuate earlier this week.
- The Weather Network
Why this strong U.S. atmospheric river matters for Canada's East Coast
Parts of the U.S. East Coast and Atlantic Canada are preparing for the impact of an atmospheric river, a weather phenomenon that is more commonly associated with the West Coast.
- The Canadian Press
Bone-chilling cold returns to the Midwest in the wake of a storm that soaked the East Coast
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Frigid weather returned to the Upper Midwest on Thursday after a storm that swept up the East Coast delivered a blow to New England, packing powerful gusts that knocked out power along with a deluge of rain and warming temperatures that washed away snow and dampened ski resorts.
- Oilprice.com
Argentina to Eclipse Colombia as Oil Production Growth Continues
While Argentina is leveraging government incentives to boost oil and gas output and exports, Colombia's restrictive policies, including a fracking ban, threaten its energy security.
- The Canadian Press
Southern California forecast of cool temps, calm winds to help firefighters battle Malibu blaze
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Cooler temperatures, calmer winds and a chance of rainfall in Southern California this week are forecast to help firefighters as they battle a wind-driven blaze in steep, rugged terrain that's driven thousands, including celebrities, from their homes in Malibu.
- Grist
This county has an ambitious climate agenda. That’s not easy in Florida.
Alachua County is preparing for a more dangerous future, even if the state government won't say "climate."
- The Canadian Press
North Dakota regulators OK underground storage for proposed Midwest carbon dioxide pipeline
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota regulators approved permits Thursday for underground storage of carbon dioxide delivered through a massive pipeline proposed for the Midwest, marking another victory for a project that has drawn fierce opposition from landowners.
- The State
Watch bear crash into snowboarder on Lake Tahoe slope at Heavenly Ski Resort
“Who’s hitting the mountain next?” Instagram user posts.