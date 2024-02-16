Eric Green weather February 16
Eric Green weather February 16
El Niño is on its way out, and conditions may abruptly switch toward La Niña as we head through the summer months
Weather advisories and winter storm warnings remain in effect for much of Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday, with schools and some services closed for the morning. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)Weather advisories and winter storm warnings remain in effect for much of Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday, with schools and some services closed for the morning.Schools that fall under NLSchools — formerly the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District — in the St. John's metro region are
Here’s visible proof for the first time ever.
Southern Ontario's first significant snowfall in a few weeks is expected Thursday, and may lead to arduous afternoon and evening commutes as high winds accompanying the system is likely to make for poor visibility on the roads
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A brawny nor'easter dumped up to 37 centimetres of snow on Nova Scotia on Wednesday before trudging to Newfoundland, where the wind picked up and a swirling snowfall enveloped much of the province. Across the top of eastern and northeastern Newfoundland, up to 60 cm of snow was expected in communities from St. John's in the east to the Bay of Exploits in the west, and the winds along the coast were expected to gust at 100 kilometres per hour until Thursday night. Farther south
Heading out to enjoy the long weekend across southern Ontario? Watch out for gusty winds and snow that could lead to hazardous travel through Sunday
A Valentine's Day snowstorm has prompted school closures and travel delays across parts of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland. Drivers urged to plan ahead with dangerous travel expected through Wednesday
"Koga inspired and impacted over 6 million visitors to the Zoo," Lisa Smith, president and CEO of the Buffalo Zoo, said
Researchers found the bumpy animal living across the Venezuela-Brazil border.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Lights from fishing boats illuminating heavy snowfall helped guide four crew members off a teetering vessel Wednesday night that had run aground that morning in Newfoundland as a massive storm set in. The burly nor'easter brought two days of heavy snow and high winds to parts of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador, causing school cancellations, coastal damage and the abandonment of the Cape Cordell fishing vessel near Fortune, N.L. "It couldn't have been an easy decision
Heavy snow and strong winds hit Canada’s easternmost province of Newfoundland and Labrador on Wednesday, February 14, lowering visibility and causing travel issues, according to reports.Footage shows heavy snow coming down Wednesday morning in Trepassy, a town on the southern Avalon Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador.Meteorologist Chris Murphy said: “It’s a ‘nowhere to be cause there’s nowhere to go’ kind of day.”The southern Avalon Peninsula could expect up to 30 cm (12 in) of snow and maximum wind gusts of 80 km/hr (50 mph), with isolated 100 km/hr (62 mph) gusts along exposed parts of the coast, Environment Canada said. Credit: @Trepassey_NL via Storyful
Thursday brings another day of closures and cancellations, as potent nor'easter continues to wallop Newfoundland with heavy snow and gusty winds
The caption may say that only scientists and trained professionals should handle wild animals, but viewers remember the image, not the words.
It’s early February and the fields surrounding Northern Lights Wildlife Society shelter in Smithers, B.C., are bare and brown. Extreme drought conditions that dried up watersheds across Western Canada last year show no sign of easing, with little snow to replenish the parched ground. Angelika Langen says the property was covered in ice a few days earlier. Now, it feels like spring and the long driveway is a mess of mud. But the unpredictable weather is not what’s on her mind. “Too many bears,” L
While Maritimers will have the opportunity to dig out from the nor'easter, Newfoundlanders may have wait a little bit longer as the snowy, windy effects continue into Thursday
The Municipal District of Pincher Creek, Alta. is rerouting residents to water standpipes near its Beaver Mines and Cowley stations for fills of potable water. In one of the latest examples of senseless vandalism in the community, the coin box on the standpipe in Pincher Creek was damaged last week in an obvious attempt to get money from the sealed unit. With its Pronghorn Avenue location now out of commission, the MD has reopened its two remaining standpipes. Both were closed off this past summ
It's not yet known what killed an endangered fin whale, but people can marvel at the large marine mammal as it decomposes on an Oregon beach. “While it's sad, it's also super educational," Tiffany Boothe, assistant manager of the Seaside Aquarium, said Thursday of the rare sight, which she said is only the second dead fin whale that Oregon has seen in about 30 years.
Researchers investigating what led to the deadly poisoning of two dogs at a Halifax-area lake three years ago believe the pair likely ate pieces of toxic bacteria that originated in a nearby stream bed and later washed up on the shoreline.Their new study attempts to piece together the origins of the toxins behind the 2021 incident, and comes amid growing concerns about cyanobacteria, commonly known as blue-green algae, being discovered during the spring and summer months in Nova Scotia lakes."I
This year's mid-January cold snap has dealt a severe blow to British Columbia's wine industry, causing catastrophic crop losses across the Okanagan Valley.The latest report from the Wines of British Columbia — a non-profit organization which represents the interests of wineries in the province — and a management consulting firm projects 97 to 99 per cent decrease in grape and wine production across B.C.Temperatures plunged well below –20 C between Jan. 11 to 15, killing buds that would have even
Snow barreled through Spanish Ship Bay, Nova Scotia, on Tuesday, February 13, as a nor’easter arrived in the region.According to local reports, numerous schools were closed Wednesday, February 14, following the heavy snowfall, which was expected to continue in more northern areas of the province.The nor’easter follows a historic storm which brought as much as 150 cm (5 feet) of snow to parts of Nova Scotia in early February.Ryan Kaiser recorded this footage of snow whipping around, and wrote that he’s “only seen rates [of snowfall] like this probably twice before. Incredible.” Credit: Ryan Kaiser via Storyful