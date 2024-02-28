Eric Green weather February 28
A rare February thunderstorm threat continues in southern Ontario Tuesday evening and overnight, followed by a dramatic temperature drop with the threat of a quick freeze by Wednesday evening. Be sure to plan ahead and stay up-to-date on the forecast
It’s a week of all seasons across Ontario this week as record warmth and a chance for thunderstorms give way to a dramatic cooldown and the risk for snow
TORONTO — Ontario has euthanized 84 raccoons and laid dozens of charges in its investigation of a wildlife rehabilitation centre it accuses of allowing animals to suffer with no real hope of recovery, the The Canadian Press has learned. Mally's Third Chance Raccoon Rescue in Kawartha Lakes, Ont., says it is outraged and wants accountability from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry over its handling of the animals. The rescue, a non-profit, says it helps rehabilitate injured and orphan
Mexico’s most dangerous active volcano spewed ash and smoke on Tuesday, with photos showing massive columns of gray emissions – large enough to ground nearby flights.
Experts say they “remain optimistic” about the young whale’s future.
The Alberta government's seven-month ban on new large-scale wind and solar power projects will end this week, but the province is unlikely to return to its previous status as a hotbed of investment.Alberta is known for its sunshine and strong winds, especially in the southern region of the province. Those conditions combined with a deregulated electricity system helped drive a flurry of activity in the last decade.In 2022, more than three-quarters of all the wind and solar built in the country w
Thunderstorms have crept into Ontario Tuesday morning and will continue through the day. Nocturnal storms are also possible. Metoeorlogist Nadine Powell has more
Tesla has been slashing prices. Ford just cut the price of its Mustang Mach-E, too, plus it cut back production of its electric pickup. And General Motors is thinking about bringing back plug-in hybrids, arguably a step back from EVs.
VANCOUVER — A special weather statement for a wintry mix of rain and snow has prompted an advisory for drivers in parts of British Columbia’s South Coast to prepare for poor road conditions. Environment Canada issued the statement for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Whistler and the Sea to Sky Highway, saying the system will move in on Tuesday through to late Wednesday. A snowfall warning has also been issued for B.C.'s Northern Coast and Inland sections, with up to 25 centimetre
The East Coast will be next in line for a complex weather setup that will bring winter and spring impacts to the region Wednesday and Thursday.
Arctic air is ushering in low-elevation snow for the B.C. South Coast this week, unusual winter conditions for the region
The National Hurricane Center unveils a more detailed way to read hurricanes | Opinion
Plans for a hydrogen power plant in Wallsend have been unveiled.
Rare, endangered sawfish have died. Researchers have leads, but a culprit remains elusive.
From the consistent warm weather of places like California or Florida, to the consistent cold and snowy terrains of Alaska, not only flocks warm or cold lovers to these states but hikes the cost of...
A hot Atlantic Ocean is a strong sign of an active hurricane season ahead.
It's not time to pack up your winter boots just yet — Mother Nature is delivering fresh snow to parts of the South Coast Tuesday afternoon.Environment Canada issued special weather statements for communities throughout Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Whistler and the Sea to Sky Highway.Environment Canada meteorologist Derek Lee says the region is currently gripped by cool air that is colliding with a warm and wet Pacific system, bringing two to five centimetres of snow."Locations
Several Caribbean nations have contacted Trinidad and Tobago to coordinate responses as the government of the twin-island country tries to halt oil spilling from a barge that capsized in early February while carrying up to 35,000 barrels of fuel oil. "We have divided Aruba's territory in four sections so each department is monitoring," the director of Aruba's Crisis Management Office (CMO), Rino Hermans, told Reuters.
Arctic air sweeps across the Prairies, blanketing the region with snow and strong wind causing blowing snow and significant delays. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides detailed analysis of the conditions and their impacts on travel.
Insight from one of the largest experiments ever conducted in climate change psychology sheds light on how people could make more effective decisions about their lifestyle and also wider policies.