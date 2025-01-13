Eric Green weather January 13

ABC News

At least 24 people are believed to be dead and more than a dozen others remain unaccounted for as multiple wildfires, fueled by severe drought conditions and strong Santa Ana winds, continue to rage across Southern California, leaving fire crews scrambling to contain the historic destruction. Thousands of firefighters are battling several sprawling wildfires across 45 square miles of densely populated Los Angeles County. Pedro Pizarro, the president and CEO of Edison International, told "Good Morning America" on Monday that the company cannot yet rule the possibility that its energy infrastructure played a role in sparking wildfires now raging around Los Angeles.