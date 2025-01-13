Eric Green weather January 13

Latest Stories
Marjorie Taylor Greene Launches Unhinged Call for Officials to Manipulate the Weather to Stop L.A. Wildfires
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has made it abundantly clear that she didn’t study atmospheric sciences in college, launching an unhinged suggestion that officials could end the Los Angeles wildfires by manipulating the weather. “Why don’t they use geoengineering like cloud seeding to bring rain down on the wildfires in California?" the Republican asked Sunday in a post on X. “They know how to do it.” Greene has repeatedly used cloud seeding—the practice of releasing silver iodide particles a
- USA TODAY
Where are mandatory evacuation orders for California wildfires? See maps
Areas of Los Angeles County in Southern California are under mandatory evacuation orders following multiple fires that have started.
- The Weather Network - Video
Ontario travel will be snarled by multiple snow rounds
Heavy snowfall can cause travel delays all over Ontario. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the timings and details of all the snow to come.
- The Weather Network
Arctic air onslaught coming to a Canadian city near you
A powerful pattern is setting the stage for an amplified jet stream that will shunt cold air south, and the roots of this shift lie thousands of kilometres away in Japan.
- Reuters
How one California man tried saving his block from wildfire
Despite it all, Tristin Perez never left his Altadena home during the deadly Eaton fire. A police officer told him and his neighbors to evacuate early on Wednesday morning as the fire raced down the hillside above them. Instead, Perez insisted on trying to save his property and his neighbors’ homes along El Molino Avenue.
- The Canadian Press
What ignited the deadly California wildfires? Investigators consider an array of possibilities
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Investigators are considering an array of possible ignition sources for the huge fires that have killed at least 24 people and destroyed thousands of homes and businesses in the Los Angeles area.
- ABC News
California fires live updates: LA area faces 'particularly dangerous situation'
At least 24 people are believed to be dead and more than a dozen others remain unaccounted for as multiple wildfires, fueled by severe drought conditions and strong Santa Ana winds, continue to rage across Southern California, leaving fire crews scrambling to contain the historic destruction. Thousands of firefighters are battling several sprawling wildfires across 45 square miles of densely populated Los Angeles County. Pedro Pizarro, the president and CEO of Edison International, told "Good Morning America" on Monday that the company cannot yet rule the possibility that its energy infrastructure played a role in sparking wildfires now raging around Los Angeles.
- The Weather Network
Great Lakes see a more than 500 per cent increase in ice coverage
Frigid air parked over the region caused a dramatic increase in ice coverage on the Great Lakes this week
- The Weather Network
Delays likely as lake-effect snow revives across the Great Lakes
Brace for slower commutes in northern and southern Ontario to start off the new week
- The Canadian Press
Ripples of Los Angeles fires continue as Meghan delays Netflix series launch, composer's works lost
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Weaker winds and intense firefighting efforts over the weekend boosted containment of fires burning in and around Los Angeles, but the effects of the blazes on the entertainment world continue.
- The Weather Network
Toronto’s no-show snow: when will a big storm finally arrive?
Toronto hasn’t seen much more than 5 cm of snow in one day this season. How much longer will we fall behind?
- Bloomberg
Los Angeles Fire Pushes Northeast to Threaten Bel Air, Brentwood
(Bloomberg) -- The devastating Palisades Fire pushed to the northeast, prompting new evacuations in the ultra-affluent Southern California neighborhoods of Brentwood and Bel Air as the threat of more dry winds raised risks after a brief respite.Most Read from BloombergA Blueprint for Better Bike LanesWhat Robotaxis Brought San FranciscoAmbitious High-Speed Rail Plans Advance in the Baltic RegionNYC Condo Owners May Bear Costs of Landmark Green Building LawNew York, San Francisco Ranked Worst for
- ABC News
Southern cities brought to a halt as winter storm dumps historic levels of snow
Millions of people throughout the South are digging out and dealing with serious closures Saturday after a massive winter storm dumped several inches of snow. During the last couple of days, several cities in the South experienced their largest snowstorm in years, and record totals in many cases. Atlanta saw 2.1 inches of snow Friday which was also a record and the most snow recorded in seven years.
- Deadline
James Woods’ Home Survives Palisades Fire: “A Miracle”
Despite previous reports, James Woods‘ house was spared amid the ongoing Southern California wildfires. After evacuating this week under the impression his home was destroyed in the Palisades Fire, the 2x Oscar nominee shared his relief over discovering that his house survived the fire that ripped through his neighborhood. “A miracle has happened. We managed …
- The Canadian Press
24 dead as fire crews try to corral Los Angeles blazes before winds return this week
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Firefighters scrambled Sunday to make further progress against wildfires that have destroyed thousands of homes and killed 24 people in the Los Angeles area as forecasters again warned of dangerous weather with the return of strong winds this week. At least 16 people were missing, and authorities said that number was expected to rise.
- LA Times
Officials investigating whether Southern California Edison equipment ignited Hurst fire
Investigators are looking into whether downed Southern California Edison equipment ignited the Hurst fire near Sylmar, officials said.
- The Canadian Press
Los Angeles wildfires death toll rises as crews fight heavy winds to save homes and landmarks
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The death toll from the wildfires ravaging the Los Angeles area rose to 16 as crews battled to cut off the spreading blazes before potentially strong winds return that could push the flames toward some of the city’s most famous landmarks.
- USA TODAY
At least 16 dead in LA fires as dangerous winds could persist; crews douse roads in retardant
Forecasters warned Saturday that gusty winds would make for dangerous fire conditions into next week.
- CNN
Fact check: As wildfires rage, Trump lashes out with false claims about FEMA and California water policy
Fact check: As wildfires rage, Trump lashes out with false claims about FEMA and California water policy
- ABC News
California fires weather forecast: Nearly 10 million on alert for fire conditions
Nearly 10 million people are on alert for fire weather conditions in southern California. Red flag warnings are in effect through Wednesday for 8.8 million people over much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties and a fire weather watch for another 1 million south to the Mexico border from Monday through Wednesday. Santa Ana winds are expected to grow Saturday evening and peak overnight.