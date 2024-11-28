Eric Green weather November 28

Latest Stories
- The Weather Network
Ontario's first major snow squall event threatens 'overwhelming' totals
The first major snow squall event of the season is setting up across Ontario's snowbelt regions, and while this will be amazing news for ski areas ahead of the holidays, drivers will be tested with dangerous road conditions
- The Weather Network
El Niño is a distant memory; will Canada feel winter's wrath?
El Niño is now a distant memory, which will allow for a more 'traditional' winter to show up this year. Here's what to expect for the 2024-25 winter season across Canada.
- Futurism
Three Recent High School Grads Dead in Grisly Cybertruck Crash
Up In Smoke In Northern California, a group of recent high school graduates have died in a Cybertruck inferno. As San Francisco's KTVU reports, four young people who graduated high school last year in the town of Piedmont had been inside the Tesla vehicle when it slammed into a barrier and caught fire in the middle […]
- The Canadian Press
Storm expected to bring up to 50 cm of snow to B.C.'s north coast
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for British Columbia's north coast, saying a "prolonged snowstorm" will bring up to 50 cm of snow by Thursday night.
- Canadian Press Videos
Canadian winter looks to ‘salvage its reputation’: Weather Network forecast
Canada is in for colder and more impactful winter than last year, when the season was the warmest it had ever been on record. The Weather Network’s chief meteorologist Chris Scott breaks down the seasonal forecast, with insights from across the country. (Nov. 27, 2024)
- BBC
Why India's latest Sun mission finding is crucial for the world
Indian scientists have reported Aditya-L1's “first significant result”. What is it and why is it significant?
- The Weather Network - Video
Heavy snowfall in the cards for Atlantic Canada with incoming Colorado Low
Monitoring Colorado low as it tracks East bringing heavy snow, wind and rain across the region. Details with meteorologist Melinda Singh.
- USA TODAY
Northern lights forecast: Auroras may be visible across US on Thanksgiving, Black Friday
Northern lights should be visible on Thanksgiving and Black Friday from New York to Idaho thanks to an incoming solar storm, according to NOAA.
- Associated Press
Indonesia seizes more than a ton of endangered pangolin scales said to be meant for Chinese clients
Indonesian authorities said Tuesday they have foiled a plot to smuggle more than a ton of endangered pangolin scales worth over a million dollars. The 1.2 tons of scales worth $1.3 million were found Nov. 11 in Asahan district of North Sumatra province and apparently were meant to be sent to China via Malaysia and Singapore, said Rasio Ridho Sani, director general of law enforcement at the environment ministry. Sani told a news conference that four suspects, including three army members, were found with some of the scales and will be charged with illegal possession of carcasses of protected animals.
- Yahoo Canada Style
Black Friday snow blower deals: This battery-powered snow shovel is 'easier on the back' — it's on sale on Amazon
For a limited time, Amazon shoppers can save $60 on this "awesome" battery-powered Greenworks snow shovel.
- The Canadian Press
After fast start, electric cars need a recharge as range limits, cost leave some drivers skeptical
DETROIT (AP) — While sales of electric vehicles surge in China, adoption of more environmentally friendly vehicles is stumbling in the United States and Europe as carmakers and governments struggle to meet years-old promises about affordability and charging stations.
- The Weather Network
Drivers face first blast of ice and heavy snow across Ontario this week
Ice, heavy snow, and frigid temperatures. The first signs of winter will be bold across much of Ontario this week
- CBC
What does winter have in store for Canadians this year?
Last winter was one for the record books. In a country known as the Great White North, it was anything but. Instead, it was the warmest winter on record for the country.That was mainly thanks to an El Niño, a natural, cyclical warming in a region of the Pacific Ocean that, coupled with the atmosphere, can cause global temperatures to rise. But El Niño is in the rearview mirror, so what can Canadians expect this winter?"Winter will at least attempt to salvage its reputation across Canada," Chris
- The Canadian Press
Millions will eat cranberry sauce on Thanksgiving. But where do those cranberries come from?
MIDDLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Weeks before Thanksgiving, some of the cranberries on dinner plates Thursday are floating on the Rocky Meadow bog in southeastern Massachusetts.
- The Weather Network
Messy system to deliver a wintry punch to the East Coast
We're watching for a potential snowstorm that could impact parts of Atlantic Canada by the end of the week, with an uncertain track yielding two possible scenarios
- The Canadian Press
After record-breaking warmth, winter to 'salvage its reputation': Weather Network
Canada's warmest winter on record is unlikely to make a repeat performance this year, The Weather Network's chief meteorologist says, as a new seasonal forecast suggests the season will try to "salvage its reputation."
- The Weather Network
Why a B.C. ridge in December isn’t as sunny as you think
As we start December, high pressure is settling across the province, but it’s not sunny days ahead. We dive into the reasons why
- CBC
More than 100 scientists call on Ottawa to order assessment of Ontario's Highway 413 project
A group of 120 scientists is asking the federal government to order an assessment of Ontario's Highway 413 project over concerns about its potential environmental harms. The scientists submitted a joint letter to Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, dated Nov. 11. "In absence of federal action, a proper review of the environmental impacts of the proposed highway will not occur and dozens of federally listed species at risk could be harmed, perhaps irrevocably," the letter says. The gr
- CBC
Bird that breeds in Tasmania found 'a long way from home,' in Canadian Arctic
Strange birds have been spotted along the coast of the Arctic Ocean this month, including in Paulatuk, N.W.T., and in Gjoa Haven, Nunavut. Lawrence Ruben lives in Paulatuk and was out hunting last week when he spotted something that looked like it didn't belong — a little black bird. "They're not very big. They're about the size of a tern or a ptarmigan," he said.Ruben decided to follow the bird, which was being carried by a raven when he spotted it. "It [the raven] dropped it and I went to chec
- USA TODAY
Make way for turkeys: The Thanksgiving bird infiltrating city centers
After near-extinction, the feathery birds have rebounded in a big way. Now, they're overrunning this city and others.