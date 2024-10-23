Eric Roberts on loss of relationship with daughter Emma Roberts: 'There's a sadness'

Eric Roberts is opening up about the "toughest period" with his daughter, Emma Roberts.

The "Dancing with the Stars" Season 33 star discussed his relationship with his daughter on the Tuesday episode of the "Inside of You" podcast when asked about a tough time in his life.

"Probably the loss of relationship with my daughter," he told host Michael Rosenbaum, calling the relationship "indefinable."

"There's not a pain. There's a sadness for the, most likely, misunderstandings we'll all have forever," he continued. "Because we're human."

Eric Roberts and his daughter, Emma Roberts.

The comments come after the actor, in his recent memoir, "Runaway Train: Or, The Story of My Life So Far," opened up about the public feud with his fellow actor and sibling, where he includes a "public apology" to Julia Roberts.

In the book, Eric Roberts, 68, describes a rough childhood, a challenging period when he was addicted to drugs and his poor reaction to Julia Roberts eclipsing his fame, making remarks like: "If it wasn't for me, there would be no Julia Roberts."

Eric Roberts makes 'public apology' to sister Julia Roberts in new memoir

"I hope Julia will accept this public apology," Eric Roberts writes. "It was an asinine thing to have said."

He also wrote that the "biggest consequence" of his drug use was losing custody of a young Emma Roberts, 33. The custody battle led to a rift with Julia Roberts, 56, who sided with Emma Roberts' mother, Kim Cunningham. In his memoir, Eric Roberts admits it was ultimately the right move.

Julia Roberts speaks onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Oct. 19, 2024, in Cleveland.

"I imagine I will remain as Julia's brother and Emma Roberts' dad for the rest of my life," he writes. "I'd like to make good on that, to move aside proudly and with grace. That's part of the reason for writing the book."

Emma Roberts on the joy of reading with her son and why she packs 'a book or three' for vacation

Earlier this year, Eric Roberts discussed how he "can't talk about" his sister or daughter in an interview on the "Still Here Hollywood" podcast. When host and entertainment journalist Steve Kmetko asked how his sister was doing, the actor replied, "You'll have to ask her."

"I love my sister, but I can't talk about her," Roberts said on the April 1 episode. "And also, my daughter told me not to talk about her, but I stumble and do. I'm not supposed to talk about either of them, but I do."

Later in the episode, when asked which actors he admires, the Oscar nominee replied, "I'm in love with my daughter's work these days. Like, I can't believe how great she's become. I'm so proud of her I can't see straight."

Contributing: KiMi Robinson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Emma Roberts' dad Eric Roberts recalls their 'loss of relationship'