Eric Stonestreet reveals touching conversation with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid

Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday, just one a day after watching his beloved Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl. And while he was there he revealed the conversation he had with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid after the game.

Stonestreet, who attended the game, posted several photos and videos on his Instagram account of the Chiefs celebrating. In one video he gives coach Reid a big hug and the two have a brief conversation.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8IFdQdHLr1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

"He said he loved me, and appreciated everything I do,” recalled Stonestreet, who also revealed what he told his favorite coach. “I told him how much you love me and how much you appreciate me pales in comparison to how much Kansas City loves and you and appreciates you."

Stonestreet is a life-long fan of the franchise, even dressing up like coach Reid during a Thursday Night Football segment back in 2015.

While Stonestreet loved the Super Bowl, he did lament about not getting a "gatorade bath" after the game. Fortunately, Chiefs running back Damien Williams was on-hand to make his wish come true. Williams poured a bucket of Gatorade on the actor and they chanted, “How about those Chiefs!”