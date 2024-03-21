Eric Swalwell Hits House GOP With 10 Reasons Why Biden Impeachment Inquiry Is 'Dunzo'

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) didn’t let up as he listed off the “top 10 reasons” why the Republican impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden is “dead” on Wednesday.

“Guys, it’s dead. And so I’m here to pronounce the time of death,” said Swalwell as he wrote “5:16 p.m.” on a board behind him.

The California Democrat spoke at a House Oversight Committee hearing where he told GOP lawmakers that it’s “time to pack it up” on a probe that has lacked evidence to directly link Joe Biden to benefiting from his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings while he was vice president.

Swalwell began naming his reasons including that one of the witnesses, Jason Galanis, was testifying “from the slammer” before noting that former FBI informant Alexander Smirnov was charged for lying about his Biden family bribe claims.

He later apologized to Republicans before naming his “number one” reason for why the inquiry is a bust: “Fox News isn’t even carrying this today.”

“In fact, one of their anchors as they broke away ten minutes in said ‘This is the same hearing over and over and over, at what point are you gonna fish or cut bait?’” Swalwell noted.

“So I just have to tell ya, it’s over. Impeachment’s over. Dunzo, bye-bye, rigor mortis, lights out, curtain drop, mic drop, peace, adios, sayonara, au revoir or a language that you all understand — do svidaniya.”

You can check out more of Swalwell’s “top 10 reasons” below.

Swalwell lists the top 10 reasons why it’s over for impeachment



Reason 1: Fox News isn’t even carrying this today pic.twitter.com/4g3ebT3MW5 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 20, 2024

