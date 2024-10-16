Eric Trump's Claim About Dad's 'On Point' Interview Is Leaving People Dumbfounded

Eric Trump’s recent praise of his father, the former president and current GOP presidential nominee, Donald Trump, is sparking quite the reaction on social media.

During a Tuesday appearance on Fox News’ “Hannity,” the younger Trump suggested that his father was “on point” during his tense interview with Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait at the Economic Club of Chicago that day.

“My father has never been better than he is right now,” Eric Trump said during the Fox News segment. “He is so locked in. He is working so incredibly hard.”

“The man is absolutely on point,” he later said. “You saw what he did with Bloomberg today at that conference. I mean, the entire place — and a place that you wouldn’t have otherwise thought would’ve been friendly to him — was literally eating out of his hands.”

People on the X social media platform were stunned byEric Trump’ssummaryof his father’s Bloomberg interview. The Republican nominee has been widely criticized for going on “incoherent” and irrelevant tangents during his sit-down with Micklethwait.

“Fox is putting on Trump family, doubling down on telling viewers to believe Eric Trump that Trump has never been better,” one X user tweeted. ”‘Do you believe Fox and Trump or your lyin’ eyes?’”

“Eric Trump there forgetting that many of us actually saw the Bloomberg interview…” wrote another.

Former President Donald Trump is interviewed Tuesday by Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait at the Economic Club of Chicago. KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI via Getty Images

At one point during the Bloomberg interview, Micklethwait had to remind Donald Trump that he asked him a question about Google after the Republican nominee went on an unrelated rant about the Justice Department, which recently accused the state of Virginia of removing voters from its election rolls too close to Election Day.

“The question is about Google, President Trump,” Micklethwait said.

Trump replied that Google has “a lot of power” before then accusing the giant technology company of boosting “bad stories” about him while suppressing the “good stories.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Micklethwait told Trump that he thought the former president was trying to turn their interview into a “debate.”

“You’ve been wrong about everything,” the Republican nominee had told Micklethwait after the editor pressed him on his spending plans.

Trump’s senior adviser Stephen Miller was also mocked online after praising Trump’s interview with Bloomberg News.

In a post on X, Miller called the interview “the greatest live interview any political leader or politician has done on the economy in our lifetimes. Period.”

“I’m going to guess you had this tweet in queue for a week because you clearly didn’t watch it,” one X user responded.

Check out more responses to Eric Trump’s Fox News appearance below:

Trump bailed on 60 Minutes and a second debate.



Harris will be on Fox News and maybe Rogan.



We know who’s afraid of questions. — MaTT FLaMMaBLe (@MaTTFLaMMaBLe) October 16, 2024

Literally, Eric? — Ron Shillman (@shillman1) October 16, 2024

When a Trump says something ‘has never been better than ever,’ you know it’s a complete train wreck in the making. Translation: Trump’s falling apart. — The Rational Rebel (@CaliLogicalMind) October 16, 2024

They were literally in shock! — Avonie (@Islandlatte) October 16, 2024

What one has to do to remain in the family. 🤮🤮🤮 — Don Frickel 🇺🇦 (@d_frickel) October 16, 2024

The amped up lying tells me only one thing. He knows he's losing and they are working overtime to protect his ego. He's near narcissistic collapse. — Jennifer Freeman (@JenXFreeman) October 16, 2024

