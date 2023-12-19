Eric Weather December 19, 2023
An exceptional storm rolling into an exceptional pattern will see Canada experience the world’s largest weather anomaly to begin the week
Environment Canada has issued winter weather travel advisories for much of southern Ontario and snow squall warnings for communities near Lake Huron and Georgian Bay. The weather agency says rain is expected to quickly turn into snow later today as colder air moves into southern Ontario. It warns that snow in many parts of southern Ontario may become heavy at times and wind gusts of up to 60 kilometres per hour could result in blowing snow in some areas. Environment Canada says travel could be h
A wind warning for P.E.I. ended Tuesday morning, but there are still some after effects of the storm.From mid-afternoon Monday through to about 4 a.m. Tuesday winds at Charlottetown Airport were blowing at about 50 km/h with gusts to 70. By 7 a.m. they had eased to about 30 km/h.Ferry crossings between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia were cancelled Monday. Early sailings were cancelled Tuesday. MV Confederation will start sailing from Wood Islands at 11:30 a.m. Confederation Bridge, connecting the Island
VICTORIA — Earthquakes Canada says a 4.9 magnitude earthquake was recorded Sunday afternoon and public reports poured in from hundreds of kilometres away from the event's epicentre. John Cassidy, a seismologist with Natural Resources Canada, says people over a "very wide region" of the province have reported feeling the earthquake, which hit just before 3:30 in the afternoon. Cassidy says the quake was felt by people across northern and central Vancouver Island, and as far away as Kelowna, more
Snow squall warnings and weather advisories are in place for parts of southern Ontario as some areas could see more than 10 cm of snow through Tuesday. Be prepared for slow commutes
An intense late-year storm barreled up the East Coast on Sunday with heavy rains and strong winds that shattered rainfall records, forced water rescues from flooded streets and washed out holiday celebrations. Authorities rescued dozens of motorists stranded by floodwaters in South Carolina's waterfront community of Georgetown, Georgetown County spokesperson Jackie Broach said. More than 9 inches (22.9 centimeters) of rain fell in the area situated between Charleston and Myrtle Beach since late Saturday.
Wrap around snow and lake effect snow will cause tricky travel commutes as we head into your late day Monday. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
With winter underway, the shark has made his way down the east coast to South Carolina. Here’s what we know.
A far-reaching, fall-like storm is leaving its mark on Atlantic Canada this week, with tens of thousands of people in the dark from powerful winds and an elevated flooding risk due to the potential for 100-200+ mm of rain for some areas.
Norm Allard knows he may never see the full impacts of his efforts to restore wetlands and floodplains in southeastern British Columbia, but he takes a"generational view"of the work that exemplifies a key part of climate resiliency. "We're not doing this just for ourselves in our lifetime. It's a longer view of looking forward," said Allard, the community planner for Yaqan Nukiy, or the Lower Kootenay Band, nestled between the Goat and Kootenay rivers near Creston, B.C. "It may be our grandkids
A far-reaching storm will park itself over the East Coast as we conclude the weekend and head into the final week before the holiday season, meaning potential disruptions to power and travel from excessive rainfall and intense wind gusts
BEIJING (Reuters) -The cold weather sweeping China brought rare snowfall on Monday as far south as the province of Guangdong, while temperatures in the chilly north plunged to near historic lows for the month. In a week of unexpectedly frigid weather, temperatures have fallen to lows below zero in northern areas, disrupting road, rail and air transport and even causing a brake failure in a commuter train in the capital Beijing. Forecasters early in November had predicted a warmer winter this year due to the El Nino phenomenon, while warning that temperatures could fluctuate after one of the warmest Octobers in decades.
OTTAWA — Canadian auto companies sold more electric vehicles this year than ever before, but would still need to nearly double that number within three years to meet a new national mandate. On Tuesday, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is set to reveal the final rules under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act to establish Canada's first-ever nationally-regulated electric-vehicle mandate. Guilbeault set the targets a year ago, requiring that by 2026, 20 per cent of passenger vehicles s
Scientists found the creatures near Pakistan, India, Kuwait and Iran.
CNN’s Michael Holmes reports on the deep freeze in China, which is causing widespread disruptions and closures.
16 WAPT Chief Meteorologist David Hartman has the latest most accurate weather forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi
Iceland has warned tourists to stay away from a volcanic eruption that sent smoke and molten rock spewing hundreds of feet into the air.
Canadian parliamentarians are warning that seal populations pose a danger to fish stocks and are upsetting marine ecosystems in the Pacific, Arctic and Atlantic oceans.A bipartisan report from the House of Commons standing committee on fisheries and oceans says urgent measures are needed from the federal government and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, including an increase in the humane seal harvest."This report's objective is to draw the attention of DFO, relevant departments and the Can
HALIFAX — Powerful gusts are expected to reach speeds of more than 100 kilometres per hour on Canada's East Coast today as two large pressure systems meet over the Atlantic Ocean. Ian Hubbard with Environment Canada says strong winds are forecast to begin in southern Nova Scotia and New Brunswick and sweep across the provinces through the day and overnight. The storm is expected to head overnight across the Cabot Strait and into southern Newfoundland, where powerful winds are also expected. Hubb
