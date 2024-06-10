Erie Shores HealthCare hosts Butterfly Release Memorial

The Erie Shores HealthCare Spiritual Care Committee has extended a heartfelt invitation to the community for a special event honouring the lives of young loved ones lost during childbirth or shortly after.

The Butterfly Release Memorial will occur on Wednesday, June 12th, at 5:30 p.m., within the serene Erie Memorial Gardens cemetery.

The Butterfly Release Memorial, a significant event symbolizing life's delicate and fleeting nature, is a poignant tribute to the young lives lost during childbirth or shortly after. It's a time for our community to come together, share stories, and offer comfort as we remember and cherish the brief yet significant lives that touched our hearts.

The Erie Shores HealthCare Spiritual Care Committee invites you to bring your friends and family to this heartfelt occasion. Your presence will comfort and show support to those who have experienced this profound loss.

Join us in releasing butterflies to the heavens, celebrating the lives that will forever hold a special place in our hearts.

Erie Shores HealthCare, located in Leamington, Ontario, serves the residents of Essex County. With over 500 staff, professional staff, and volunteers, Erie Shores provides specialized acute, complex continuing care, allied, and ambulatory care services.

Matt Weingarden, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter