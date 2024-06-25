Erika Reineke's Olympic Journey

Latest Stories
- USA TODAY
Katy Perry wears barely-there cutout dress for Vogue World: Paris
Katy Perry hit the catwalk in a cutout Noir Kei Ninomiya dress during Vogue World: Paris over the weekend.
- People
Taylor Swift Shocks Fans by Bringing Travis Kelce Onstage at 3rd Wembley Show: Watch Him Carry Her!
The NFL star wore a top hat and tux during the surprise appearance on Sunday, June 23
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Ted Scott, Scottie Scheffler’s caddie, has likely made more money than 80 percent of PGA Tour players in 2024
Ted Scott is living large.
- BANG Showbiz
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny storm Vogue World's Paris Fashion Week takeover
Vogue World celebrated 100 years of sport and fashion at Place Vendome with big names like Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner, ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.
- People
Katie Holmes Celebrates High School Graduation of Daughter Suri, 18 — Who Goes by ‘Suri Noelle’ in the Program
Katie Holmes and her daughter were seen celebrating together after Suri's big day
- Hello!
Princess Charlotte channels Princess Kate in glittering sequin dress and boho braids at Taylor Swift concert
Princess Charlotte is a confirmed Swiftie! The Prince and Princess of Wales' daughter had the time of her life at Taylor Swift's Eras tour concert in London, wearing a glittering rose gold dress and boho braids for the occasion
- People
Kylie Jenner Turns Heads in Pink Bridal Face Net and Crystal-Dotted Corset Dress at Paris Fashion Week
The Kylie Cosmetics founder wore a glittering baby pink dress and matching satin shawl to attend Schiaparelli's star-studded event on June 24
- People
Pregnant Hailey Bieber Stuns in Satin on Date Night with Justin Bieber in New York City
The couple, who are expecting their first baby together, have been married since 2018
- People
Ben Affleck Confronts Photographers While Leaving His and Jennifer Lopez's Mansion: 'That's Dangerous'
The actor told paparazzi not to flash their cameras at his car while coming down the driveway
- Teen Vogue
Kim Kardashian Just Wore Her Most Unsightly Outfit to Date
It's certainly… something.
- Variety
Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl Seemingly Mocks Taylor Swift at Band’s London Concert: ‘We Actually Play Live’
Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl appeared to take a jab at Taylor Swift at the band’s concert on Saturday night at London Stadium. After mentioning that Swift’s Eras Tour was currently taking place at London’s Wembley Stadium, Grohl said on stage, “I tell you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift.” …
- Hello!
Prince William's epic 'dad dancing' leaves fans saying the same thing about Prince Louis
The Prince of Wales joined his two eldest children, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte and Taylor Swift on Friday night - and a new video of the royal dancing to Shake It Off has gone viral on TikTok for the same reason
- USA TODAY
'Beverly Hills Cop' star Judge Reinhold says 'executive murder plot' crushed career
Judge Reinhold, who stars in the "Beverly Hills Cop" franchise alongside Eddie Murphy, recalled the 1980s film that he feels sidelined his career.
- Glamour
Caitlin Clark is Tired of the Angel Reese ‘Rivalry’ Discourse—and WNBA Fans Are Loving Her New Statement
Her coach looked visibly shocked by her press conference response.
- People
Stephen Baldwin Says Sean Penn Told Him Not to Be Friends with Michael J. Fox on Movie Set: 'You Have to Hate Him'
" 'Our characters, we hate him. So you have to hate him with me,' " Baldwin said Penn told him on the set of 1989's 'Casualties of War'
- People
Olivia Munn Attends Vogue World: Paris with John Mulaney — and a Bodyguard to Protect Her 82 Diamonds!
The couple continued their Paris Fashion Week hot streak at the star-studded event
- Good Housekeeping
Joanna Gaines Says She Never Uses These Four Paint Colors
Joanna Gaines shares the inspiration behind her new paint line with KILZ, her current go-to hue, and the colors that give her "anxiety."
- USA TODAY Sports
NHRA legend John Force taken to hospital after funny car engine explodes
John Force, the 16-time NHRA Funny Car champion, was involved in a fiery crash during the first round of eliminations at Virginia Motorsports Park.
- HuffPost
I Was Stuck In A Toxic Situationship. I Thought He Was The Problem — Until I Had A Frightening Realization.
"He had never apologized before. His usual playful energy was heavy with guilt, like a dog with his tail between his legs."
- Hello!
Elon Musk's ex-wife Talulah Riley marries Thomas Brodie-Sangster in romantic country wedding
Elon Musk's ex-wife Talulah Riley has tied the knot with Love Actually and The Maze Runner star, Thomas Brodie-Sangster.