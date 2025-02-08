Erin Andrews Says She 'Would Like a Marriage' for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: 'I Love Them So Much' (Exclusive)

"I think they are so cute, and I love how they support each other," Andrews tells PEOPLE

Erin Andrews is joining the growing chorus of fans hoping that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have a wedding in their future.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE at the NFL's Super Bowl shop in New Orleans to promote her WEAR by Erin Andrews collection, the 46-year-old sportscaster declared, "I would like a marriage" between the pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

"Man, they're great," she says. "I love them so much. I think they are so cute, and I love how they support each other. They're adorable."

Related: Erin Andrews Talks Helping Set Up Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Hopes to 'Officiate the Wedding'

ADVERTISEMENT

The Fox reporter also addressed how Swift and Kelce, both 35, publicly linked up not long after she and her Calm Down with Erin and Charissa podcast co-host Charissa Thompson suggested the idea of the two stars going on a date during an August 2024 episode.

Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift kiss at the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas

Andrews says that while the duo can't take credit for the power couple's match, she's happy that they could put in a good plug for Kelce to Swift after the NFL star made a public comment about not getting to meet the Grammy winner backstage after one of her Kansas City concerts.

At the time, Thompson, 42, pleaded with the "So High School" singer, "Please try our friend Travis. He is fantastic,” while Andrews chimed in: "Take us up on this. Go on a date with this guy. Do it for America.”

Recalling the podcast moment, Andrews tells PEOPLE, "We just suggested he's such a great guy. He's so fun to be around as everybody sees. He's just got this amazing personality. He's super funny."

ADVERTISEMENT

"And so, once he put it out there that he went to our show and he wanted to meet her, we were like, 'Do it for America. Go out with this guy,' " she adds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

WEAR by Erin Andrews Erin Andrews

Kelce later thanked the two women for their part in bringing him and Swift together, tweeting in October 2023, “😂😂 You two are something else!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻 I owe you big time!!”

When Andrews appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers that same month, she expressed her wish that she and Thompson would have a special role in Kelce and Swift's future nuptials. “We hope to officiate the wedding,” she joked to Meyers, 51. “We hope to be there when he proposes, all the things.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: Erin Andrews Says She Loves How Taylor Swift Is Helping Women Become Passionate About Football (Exclusive)

Last year, Andrews praised Swift for helping more women become invested in the sport of football thanks to her attendance — and visible enthusiasm — at Kelce's games since the two began dating in 2023. "I've been very passionate and emotional about it. I think it's amazing," she said of the Midnights musician's influence.

"Any way you can get young girls, mid-age girls, older women who are fans of Taylor to not feel so insecure about not knowing anything about this sport, the Xs and Os, anyway we can let them in and feel like they have a connection to the sport, it's so exciting," she added.



Read the original article on People