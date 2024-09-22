Erin Krakow Has a Sweet Note for the Iconic Star Joining 'When Calls the Heart' Season 12

Is there a world where When Calls the Heart could cross over with Little House on the Prairie? Well, according to a surprise move made by Hallmark, it appears so!

In an announcement made during When Calls the Heart's annual Hearties Family Reunion fan event in Vancouver, Canada, the TV network revealed some news about a major actress from the show guest starring for two episodes in season 12. According to a press release sent out by Hallmark, the star joining the hit drama is none other than Melissa Gilbert, famous for portraying Laura Ingalls Wilder on Little House on the Prairie from 1974 to 1983.

If that wasn't enough good news, it looks like Melissa and the When Calls the Heart cast are thrilled by the collaboration. As star Erin Krakow (who also produces WCTH) shared in a joint Instagram post with Melissa, she's especially excited about this news.

"Just a couple of prairie girls!" she wrote in the caption on September 16. "Grateful and honored @melissagilbertofficial has joined us in Hope Valley! Total pro, so down to earth, sweet as pie - and fun at parties. 😜."

Given how When Calls the Heart fans love to see any news about their beloved series, seeing Melissa become a Heartie had them ecstatic about how she'll be folded into the world of Hope Valley.

"Little House on the Prairie was my childhood favorite. I could not be more excited for this!" one person exclaimed in the comments. "Awwwww love this!! Welcome to Hope Valley Melissa!! Love you both! ❤️🥰❤️," another penned. "I’m hopeful @melissagilbertofficial will become a regular cast member, I have a feeling two episodes won’t be enough in S12.❤️❤️❤️❤️," a different follower added.

So, who is Melissa set to play in When Calls the Heart? A report from Deadline shared she'll portray Georgie McGill, a woman who "shares a surprising past with one special Hope Valley resident." What's more, the outlet writes Melissa got the opportunity to join the show after being approached by executive producer Michael Landon Jr., whose dad Michael Landon portrayed Charles Ingalls (Laura's dad) on Little House on the Prairie.

"When Calls the Heart has long drawn comparisons to Little House on the Prairie, for its charming and compelling stories of hope, human connection and frontier survival," said Kelly Garrett, VP, Programming, Hallmark Media, in an official statement obtained by Good Housekeeping. "It was only fitting that the first people to hear this special news were the Hearties – devoted fans who have celebrated the show year after year and made it such a success. The energy being here with them to share this news is electric and we cannot wait for them to meet Georgie next year."

Well, we definitely have something to look forward to next year!

You Might Also Like