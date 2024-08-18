Ernesto to bring rain and moderate winds to southeast Newfoundland

Environment Canada posted their latest track of Hurricane Ernesto on social media on Sunday morning. (ECCC Canadian Hurricane Centre/X)

Hurricane Ernesto is expected to bring rain and some wind to southeastern Newfoundland, according to Environment Canada's Sunday morning update.

The department says Ernesto will be transitioning into a post-tropical storm as it passes south of the Avalon Peninsula late Monday.

"It may pass close enough, however, to bring some rain and wind to portions of the Avalon Peninsula, and to a lesser extent the Bonavista and Burin peninsulas," the update reads.

As of Sunday morning, Environment Canada says as Ernesto passes the Avalon Peninsula, a short period of heavy rain is possible over a three- to six-hour window.

While speaking with CBC Radio's Weekend AM, meteorologist Dale Foote with Environment Canada's Gander Weather Office said hopefully, there won't be too many impacts from the passing storm.

"We're not expecting a whole lot in the way of warnings with this, but it'll be a good shot of rain and some stronger winds for the southeastern areas of the island," Foote said.

However, Foote said there will be some strong pounding surf, though not much storm surge.

"There will be big waves. Anybody near the coast should be aware of that. Take precautions," he said.

Environment Canada's latest update also warns of a risk of some coastal flooding for the southern Avalon and Placentia Bay.

"There could be some minor damage to docks and coastal structures," the statement said.

Hurricane force wind warnings are in effect for the offshore waters of Laurentian Fan and the southwestern Grand Banks for later on Monday.

These ocean areas could see wave heights of 10 to 14 metres.

