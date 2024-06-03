Ernie Els wins Principal Charity Classic for 4th PGA Tour Champions victory
HAMILTON — Al Riddell was going to go have a quiet Sunday afternoon coffee with his family when his dad asked if he had heard that Mike (Fluff) Cowan, C.T. Pan's caddie, had slipped during the fourth round of the RBC Canadian Open and that a fan had started carrying his bag for him.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — When it was over, Vincent Trocheck wrapped his arms around goaltender Igor Shesterkin. Mika Zibanejad took a knee along the boards, watching Florida celebrate. Some other members of the New York Rangers stared blankly, just waiting for the handshake line to form. The best team in the regular season isn't going to the Stanley Cup Final — again. This time, that would be the Rangers. There hasn't been a Presidents' Trophy winner to double up with the Stanley Cup in 11 years, an
NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA on Sunday upgraded Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter's foul against Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark to a flagrant-1 violation after reviewing the play. Carter gave a shoulder shot to Clark that knocked her to the floor before an inbound pass during the third quarter of Saturday's 71-70 win by the Fever. The officials called it an away-from-the-ball foul and didn't review the play. It was deemed a common foul at the time. “I wasn’t expecting it,” Clark said after the ga
HAMILTON — Mackenzie Hughes had the dream scenario of winning the RBC Canadian Open in his hometown within reach but then it all slipped away.
The fish came in at 55 pounds, which could set a new record.
PARIS (AP) — Iga Swiatek provided a simple explanation for why she requested that the French Open not put her on the schedule during one of its night sessions, which often turn into way-past-midnight sessions.
DALLAS — Kris Knoblauch arrived to find a locker room in turmoil.
HAMILTON, Ontario (AP) — Robert MacIntyre — with father Dougie at his side as his caddie and a noisy television drone close by at times, too — held on to win the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title.
It wasn't the best fight, but Zhilei Zhang made the most of it.
Eli McKamey, 15, made history after the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) granted him exceptional status, giving him early eligibility to join the league.McKamey, who is based in Cowichan Bay, about 55 kilometres northwest of Victoria, will join the Penticton Vees, about 420 kilometres east of Vancouver, this upcoming season — a year ahead of those in his age group. McKamey is no stranger to leaping ahead. He skipped second-year atom hockey, moving to peewee when he was nine. He bypassed Gra
Following UFC 302, Dustin Poirier openly discussed his thoughts on retirement and what went wrong vs. Islam Makhachev.
HAMILTON — Robert MacIntyre could not have won the RBC Canadian Open without his father. Not just because Dougie — pronounced Doogie — was his caddie for the week, but because he taught the younger MacIntyre how to play the game itself and sacrificed to give his son an opportunity to pursue his golf dreams. "Everything that I've done in my life has been with the support of my family," said MacIntyre with the Canadian Open trophy sitting beside him. "We used to go out every night in the summer, n
Third seed Carlos Alcaraz appeared back to his swashbuckling best as he dismantled Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets on Sunday to reach the last eight at the French Open. The 21-year-old was too swift and enterprising for the 23rd seed who was unable to punch through the Spaniard's defences in their sixth meeting on the senior tour but their first on clay.After trading breaks early in the first set, Alcaraz broke again to lead the 23-year-old Canadian 5-3.He served out to claim the opener 6
HAMILTON, Ontario (AP) — Robert MacIntyre made a 30-foot eagle putt on the par-5 17th to cap a late surge Saturday and take a four-stroke lead into the final round of the RBC Canadian Open.
DENALI NATIONAL PARK AND PRESERVE, Alaska (AP) — A Malaysian climber likely died of exposure and altitude-related illness earlier this week after sheltering for days in a snow cave with minimal survival gear near the top of Denali, North America's tallest mountain in Alaska, park officials said Saturday.
Kicker Brandon McManus was released by the Washington Commanders on Sunday, in the aftermath of two women suing him for sexually assaulting them on a trans-Atlantic flight.