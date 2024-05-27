Erykah Badu 'disappointed' to cancel London festival performance

Festival organisers announced on Instagram early Sunday that the singer would no longer be headlining the festival, which was held in London's Brockwell Park, due to illness. Erykah addressed the news on Instagram on Monday, posting a selfie of her lying in bed alongside the words, "London I am bombed I missed you." In the caption, the Green Eyes hitmaker added, "Thank you to all the fam that came out and much gratitude. I do not take it for granted. I don't miss shows. So I am disappointed and bombed. We will be together soon. Divine timing. - badu."