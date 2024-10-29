Erykah Badu Gets Decked in Her Signature Face Jewelry as Her Trailblazing Style Is Honored at 2024 CFDA Awards

The award has previously been accepted by Rihanna, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez and Serena Williams

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage Erykah Badu at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Erykah Badu has arrived at the CFDA Fashion Awards (and her entrance was nothing short of showstopping).

On Oct. 28, the singer-songwriter, 53, became the newest recipient of the Council of Fashion Designers of America's Fashion Icon award and hit the carpet in a look befitting for, well, an icon.

The Grammy winner wore a black and white dress with a beaded headpiece and her signature statement face jewelry.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage Erykah Badu at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Badu joins Zendaya, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and Lady Gaga among the stars to have received the prestigious award, which has recognized influential figures in fashion since 2010.

The honor celebrates Badu's "distinctive, fearless" sense of style, including her signature love for bold headwear.

"This honor is amazing, and I do not take it for granted. I’ve always had a love for taking bits and pieces of the things I am attracted to and creating something far more grand than the sum of those parts. From the music I make, to the looks I put on, to the technology I’m developing, I’m always looking for innovative, exciting ways to be more expressive and connect with people, to be closer to nature," Badu shared in a statement.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Erykah Badu in Comme des Garçons at the 2024 Met Gala

CFDA will also fête her bold sartorial résumé, which has featured looks from designer labels such as Rick Owens, Rihanna's Savage x Fenty and Thom Browne.

“Erykah Badu and fashion are synonymous in many ways. Erykah effortlessly exudes herself, her unique point of view, through the clothing she chooses to wear and each look she dreams up is so individual and true to herself,' shared Browne, who's also a CFDA chairman.

The 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards are hosted by Cynthia Erivo and will be presented by Amazon Fashion at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

Read the original article on People.