ESA at 50: five decades of space innovation and cosmic achievements

This year, 2025, marks the 50th anniversary of the founding of the European Space Agency. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Paris, ESA has achieved several important milestones in space exploration, space science and Earth observation.

"Fifty years of the European Space Agency (ESA) have been fifty years of remarkable successes. Over these decades, we have developed and launched an extraordinary number of satellites and rockets," ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher told RFI.

ESA's foundation

The European Space Agency was officially established on 30 May 1975 through the merger of two earlier organisations: the European Space Research Organisation (ESRO), focused on scientific research, and the European Launcher Development Organisation (ELDO), dedicated to developing rockets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Its founding was a response to the growing realisation that European nations could achieve far more in space exploration and technology by pooling resources and expertise.

Today, ESA comprises 22 member states and collaborates with international partners, including NASA, to advance space science and innovation.

Ariane 6 rocket debuts successfully restoring Europe's space independence

Agency achievements

Highlighting some of the agency’s achievements, Aschbacher emphasised that programmes developed over the past two to three decades have significantly impacted both our global economy and our understanding of the planet.

ESA in 2025



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Europe's new Ariane 6 rocket set for inaugural launch from French Guiana