Escalator fire at JFK airport prompts terminal evacuation; dozens of flights delayed

Firefighters responded to an escalator fire at John F. Kennedy International Airport Wednesday, according to the New York City Fire Department.

Shortly after 7 a.m. local time FDNY received a report of smoke and evacuated Terminal 8 due to the smoke condition, officials said.

"Flight operations at Terminal 8 have been impacted. Please check with your airline to determine the status of your flight," the airport said in a post on X.

More than 90 flights at JFK were delayed as of 9 a.m., according to flight tracker FlightAware. The disruption comes as Delta Airlines is still recovering from a technology outage that led to thousands of flights cancelations.

Officials said no injuries were reported and operations are ongoing.

