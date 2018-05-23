Escaped Horses Chase Cyclists Along Melbourne Highway

Quinten Murphy was enjoying a Saturday morning ride on April 28 along the Nepean Highway, Carrum, when a pair of escaped horses began pounding up the road beside him and his cycling group.

His son Flynn Murphy said his dad, the other cyclists and horses were all unharmed. He said the horses had gotten away from their trainers, but the pair eventually pulled into the Riviera Hotel in Seaford, where the cyclists waited with them until their trainers arrived. Credit: Quinten Murphy via Storyful