Escaped macaws found safe and returned to zoo

Two critically endangered parrots that escaped from London Zoo during a routine flight a week ago have been found in "good health" 60 miles (97km) away.

Blue-throated macaws Lily and Margot were traced to Cambridgeshire on Sunday after sightings by local residents, the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) said.

Following several tip-offs, London Zoo bird-keepers headed to the home of a family in Buckden, who had searched online for missing bird reports after spotting the macaws resting in trees in their garden.

They flew off before keepers arrived but, with the help of knowledgeable locals, were followed to a field in nearby Brampton.

The bird-keepers confirmed the parrots were missing Lily and Margot and, upon seeing the zoo staff, the birds immediately flew down from a tree onto their arms, ZSL said.

They were then given lots of their favourite foods - pumpkin seeds, pecans and walnuts.

A ZSL spokesperson said: "Lily and Margot are both in good condition and their usual loud, chirpy selves, although a little tired from their long flight from London to Cambridgeshire."

The birds have been taken into quarantine in the zoo's hospital, which is a standard process for all animals brought into London Zoo.

They were receiving lots of attention and food from vets and zookeepers, ZSL said.

After this period, they will rejoin their parents, Popeye and Ollie.

"Our thanks go to those across the country whose assistance proved vital in the safe return of Lily and Margot to London Zoo," the spokesperson said.

