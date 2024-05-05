Escondido baseball community raises money for crash victim
The Escondido baseball community rallies around the family of 13-year-old Junior Tapia, who was killed in an alleged DUI crash.
Pete Crow-Armstrong did what he could to avoid the tag, baffling announcers.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was ejected for the first time in his career when he argued a called third strike by plate umpire Ryan Blakney in the seventh inning of Saturday’s game against the Detroit Tigers. With one out, Judge took a full count fastball from Tyler Holton that he thought was slightly outside. Blakney rang him up, Judge glanced back and was ejected. After starting to walk back to the dugout, Judge returned to argue the call and manager Aaron Boone continu
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Boos began raining down on Golden Knights captain Mark Stone at American Airlines Center in Dallas the moment he first touched the puck. They didn't let up whenever the first-round series was in Dallas. Stars fans weren't happy that the poster boy of all that is questionable with how long-term injured reserve operates was back on the ice just in time for the playoffs. Again. No team is more scrutinized than Vegas for how it uses LTIR. To critics and skeptical fans, it looks very
The Kentucky native had the honors of singing the National Anthem before the 150th Run for the Roses. She was accompanied by her husband Cactus Moser on drums.
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of priority adds to help give your fantasy team a boost, led by a player set to make his season debut.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet won't deny being one of the NHL's final eight teams still alive means a lot. An all-Canadian showdown against the Edmonton Oilers in the second round? Even better. “We know the next series will be tough," Tocchet said Friday night after his Canucks advanced by downing Nashville 1-0 in Game 6. The Jack Adams finalist for NHL coach of the year took the Canucks from a team that missed the postseason a year ago by finishing 11th in the Western Con
BOSTON — David Pastrnak scored at 1:54 of overtime as the Boston Bruins downed the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 in Game 7 to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday. Hampus Lindholm scored in regulation and added an assist on the winner for the Bruins, who nearly blew another 3-1 series lead after losing out to the Florida Panthers at the same stage of the post-season last spring. Jeremy Swayman made 30 saves. William Nylander replied for the Leafs. Toronto battled back fr
Martha Stewart, Jimmy Fallon, Jack Harlow and more walked the red carpet at the 150th Kentucky Derby on Saturday.
Jake Paul wants to clarify that it's Mike Tyson who wanted to elevate the stakes in their fight, not him.
NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards and his girlfriend Shannon first went public with their relationship in 2020
OAKLAND, Calif. — San Diego acquired two-time batting champion Luis Arraez from the Miami Marlins along with nearly $7.9 million on Saturday in a deal for four players that left the Padres responsible only for the major league minimum salary. First baseman Nathan Martorella, outfielders Dillon Head and Jakob Marsee, and right-hander Woo-Suk Go were dealt to the Marlins for the second baseman, who won the 2022 AL batting title with Minnesota and the 2023 NL crown with the Marlins. Miami is paying
Caitlin Clark, the no. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, made her professional debut with the Indiana Fever against the Dallas Wings. Here’s how it went.
Stephen A. Smith is outraged to hear that the terms for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson have been elevated.
Dave Roberts recently joked that Shohei Ohtani should gift Roberts a Porsche when Ohtani breaks his Dodgers' record for most home runs by a Japanese-born player. Ohtani obliged, just maybe not in the way Roberts imagined. Before Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves, the Dodgers' slugger gifted Roberts a purple toy model Porsche in his office.
It’s time for us to look ahead, Voice fans. The NBC sing-off’s Season 25 Lives kick off Monday (at 8/7c), meaning that we’ve got to let go of our disappointment over the facepalm-inducing decisions made by coaches John Legend, Reba McEntire, Chance the Rapper and newbies Dan + Shay. For me, that means finding a …
WASHINGTON (AP) — Luis Garcia Jr. hit a three-run shot deep to center field in the seventh inning for his first career pinch-hit home run, helping the Washington Nationals rally for a 9-3 victory over the reeling Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night. Garcia connected on Erik Swanson’s 85-mph splitter for his second homer of the season to give Washington a 4-3 lead. Nick Senzel added an RBI double in the inning. The Nationals added four runs in the eighth, benefitting from two fielding errors. They
Verstappen controlled the 19-lap race – which was interrupted by an opening-lap safety car.
Mauricio Ruffy made quite the violent first impression at UFC 301 as he bloodied and battered Jamie Mullarkey before a mercy stoppage.
English teenager Kris Kim stunned the golfing world on his PGA Tour debut, as he became the youngest player to make the cut on tour in nine years – and the youngest ever at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, surpassing the record previously set by Jordan Spieth in 2010.
World number one Iga Swiatek holds her nerve to beat world number two Aryna Sabalenka and win her first Madrid Open.